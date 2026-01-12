March Networks Presents New Cloud Storage at Intersec Dubai, Reducing Video Storage Costs by up to 80%

Latest product releases showcase new tiered cloud storage model paired with smarter video intelligence, security, and expanded edge hardware.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March Networks®, a global leader in intelligent video surveillance, today announced the launch of Cloud Storage as part of its latest product and software release, showcased at Intersec Dubai. First introduced in December in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution is now available to customers worldwide.

March Networks presents new Cloud Storage at Intersec Dubai, other product releases. Logo - March Networks - Intelligent Video Surveillance.

Building on its existing cloud capabilities, the new flexible cloud storage model solves one of customers' most persistent challenges: securely retaining growing volumes of video without adding infrastructure and storage costs.

A Flexible and Scalable Cloud Storage Model Built for Cost and Control

As video retention requirements grow, traditional storage models often require frequent hardware expansion and rising operational overhead.

The latest release enhances March Networks cloud offerings with a cold storage model for long-term video archiving powered by AWS. Recent and frequently accessed video remains readily available for fast investigations, while older footage is securely archived using Amazon S3 Glacier to support low-cost, long-term video retention.

This tiered approach enables organizations to reduce long-term video storage costs by up to 80% over five years, while maintaining secure access to archived footage. Archived video is typically available within 12 to 48 hours. Once retrieved, footage can be reviewed and trimmed directly within the March Networks application, supporting higher-quality evidence handling and removing limits on the number of cameras that can be backed up.

"We have solved the number one problem businesses face today in video surveillance. Customers have been clear that long-term video retention is one of their biggest operational and cost challenges," said Jeff Corrall, Chief Product Officer at March Networks. "This release really improves the cost of video storage by aligning cost, performance, and access with how video is actually used."

Real-World Impact for Customers*

Traditional on-premise storage can drive video retention costs higher due to ongoing IT overhead, maintenance, and hardware life cycle replacement. One customer using on-premise storage for immediate access to recent video evaluated March Networks Cloud Storage to extend video retention without adding new hardware.

For 580 cameras generating approximately 5,600 TB of archived video, the cloud storage costs were an estimated $347,000 per year, compared to approximately $1.7 million to store the same volume of video on-premise. This hybrid solution made recent footage instantly available while significantly reducing long-term video retention costs.

Cloud & Software Enhancements

In addition to long-term cloud storage, the release introduces a broad set of software enhancements to support real-world operations, security, compliance, and safety use cases across industries.

Improved AI Smart Search performance delivers a faster and more intuitive way for operations teams to find what matters most with natural language queries, time-based prompts, visual matching, and smarter alerts.





delivers a faster and more intuitive way for operations teams to find what matters most with natural language queries, time-based prompts, visual matching, and smarter alerts. Attribute Search enhancements add zone-based precision to the feature, enabling sharper and faster investigations across more cameras, all securely on-prem.





add zone-based precision to the feature, enabling sharper and faster investigations across more cameras, all securely on-prem. A new Smart Rules Wizard simplifies the creation of real-time alert logic through guided, step-by-step configuration, reducing setup time and improving consistency.





simplifies the creation of real-time alert logic through guided, step-by-step configuration, reducing setup time and improving consistency. Command Enterprise (CES) and Command Client enhancements improve usability and operational responsiveness with faster event filtering, expanded device compatibility, keyboard shortcuts, and real-time alarm monitoring.

New Cameras and Recording Hardware

The release also expands the March Networks edge portfolio with new and updated camera and recorder options, including:

EL5 Turret camera provides a cost-effective, high-quality camera designed for general surveillance. Offering 5MP video in fixed and motorized variations, it can be applied across commercial and retail environments.





provides a cost-effective, high-quality camera designed for general surveillance. Offering 5MP video in fixed and motorized variations, it can be applied across commercial and retail environments. AI12 360 camera enables immersive 360-degree coverage with fewer devices, improving situational awareness, reducing camera counts, and supporting efficient investigations.





enables immersive 360-degree coverage with fewer devices, improving situational awareness, reducing camera counts, and supporting efficient investigations. EL5 Nano Dome camera is a compact, discreet indoor dome delivering 5MP video with built-in audio and intelligent analytics. It is ideal for high-traffic environments like quick service restaurants, retail stores, and financial institutions.





is a compact, discreet indoor dome delivering 5MP video with built-in audio and intelligent analytics. It is ideal for high-traffic environments like quick service restaurants, retail stores, and financial institutions. New EL 24- and 32-channel recorders deliver reliable, high-capacity all-IP recording for small-to-mid-sized deployments, while integrating seamlessly with March Networks cloud services for centralized management, analytics, and long-term storage.





deliver reliable, high-capacity all-IP recording for small-to-mid-sized deployments, while integrating seamlessly with March Networks cloud services for centralized management, analytics, and long-term storage. Expanded support for additional camera models and third-party cameras through ONVIF helps customers apply advanced analytics across existing deployments.

Together, these hardware and software updates deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end video platform from the edge to the cloud, helping organizations modernize infrastructure, reduce storage costs, and unlock greater long-term value from their video data.

Attendees at Intersec Dubai can visit March Networks at Stand SA C-25 to learn more about these solutions and enhancements. To speak with a March Networks expert or to book a demo, please contact us.

*Performance results may vary based on individual customer configurations and usage patterns. Cost savings are estimates and will depend on specific customer implementations and usage volumes.

About March Networks

March Networks® is a global leader in intelligent video solutions, helping enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses turn video into actionable intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, we serve 1,500+ financial institutions, 600+ retailers, and 900+ commercial and industrial brands. Our cloud-based technologies combine video surveillance with AI analytics, POS, IoT, and ATM integration to enhance security, efficiency, and the customer experience. Backed by a global network of certified partners, we support customers in 75+ countries with flexible, scalable, open-platform solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management, March Networks is a trusted partner and innovator in cloud-based, AI-powered video surveillance. Learn more at marchnetworks.com.

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

