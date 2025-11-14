KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia is accelerating toward its ambition to become the regional automotive hub of Southeast Asia as the inaugural Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) 2025 opened Thursday (14 Nov), spotlighting cutting edge sustainable electric vehicle (EV) technologies that are transforming the global mobility landscape.

The event was officiated by Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry (MITI) of Malaysia in the presence of the Malaysian and regional automotive industry stakeholders.

MARii DRIVES INNOVATION AT GATE 2025, CHARTING THE FUTURE OF AI AND EV MOBILITY IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

"The momentum we see at GATE 2025 demonstrates the strength and determination of Malaysia's industrial ecosystem. The technologies, partnerships and ideas presented here are already shaping the future of our nation's mobility and manufacturing sectors."

He also said in support of local vendors, Malaysia will be introducing essential list and localisation incentives to strengthen the domestic supply chain and enhance opportunities for lead vendors to grow and export.

Organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) and Derrisen Sdn Bhd, GATE brings together global OEMs, suppliers, and technology innovators under one roof. The event expands on the success of E-Mobility Asia (EMA) and reinforces Malaysia's growing momentum as the region's largest automotive market this year.

"GATE is rising as the pivotal game changer for Malaysia's smart mobility and EV ecosystems. We are setting the foundation to elevate Malaysian manufacturers and suppliers into multinational champions, enabled by AI, digitalisation and high-value innovation. GATE welcomes global OEMs and CKD operators to localize procurement and invest in Malaysia as the strategic base for ASEAN's next phase of automotive growth," said Azrul Reza Aziz, CEO of MARii.

The three-day expo features a comprehensive platform for engagement across the automotive ecosystem:

GATE Conference: A marquee event on 13 November 2025, featuring global knowledge and technology partners. PwC, as Knowledge Partner, provides insights on ASEAN mobility, semiconductor convergence, AI and sustainability. Dassault Systems as the Conference Platinum Partner contributes expertise in virtual twin technology, digital engineering and smart manufacturing. Keyloop, Conference Gold Partner, offers perspectives on automotive retail digitalization and connected customer experiences.





An OEM-Vendor Automotive Exchange where manufacturers will present sourcing priorities directly to local and ASEAN vendors, unlocking access to regional and global supply chains. GATE Business Matching: A dedicated space to forge partnerships, explore investments and strengthen Malaysia's position in the regional automotive and technology landscape

A key strength of GATE 2025 is the strong support from its strategic partners across the mobility ecosystem. Proton and Perodua lead as Platinum Partners, underscoring the commitment of Malaysia's national carmakers to advancing localisation, supplier development and next-generation automotive technologies. GWM participates as a Gold Partner, bringing international expertise and strengthening cross borders collaborating in EV and smart mobility solutions.

"By expanding EMA into GATE, we are strengthening Malaysia's platform to support the full automotive ecosystem from manufacturing and supply chains to aftermarket solutions and next generation vehicles. This strategic integration accelerates Malaysia's journey toward becoming the regional hub for EV development, smart mobility solutions and automotive supply chain growth, said Vicky Tan, Project Director of Derrisen.

Malaysia's strong foundation in semiconductor manufacturing, supported by substantial reserved of rare earth elements critical for EV supermagnet production that positions the nation favorable to achieve its National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) targets of 20% xEV adoption by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

With GATE 2025, Malaysia reinforces its leadership in the region's mobility future, shaping the next wave of innovation in AI-driven automotive technologies and sustainable smart mobility for ASEAN.

For more information, visit www.gatexpo.my .

Notes to Editors

Malaysia Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute (MARii) is an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). Serving as the focal point, coordination centre and think tank for the nation's automotive industry, it functions to enhance technology, human capital, supply chain, market outreach and aftersales capabilities of all automotive stakeholders and ecosystems.

MARii serves to spur the development of smart systems through the implementation of digital technologies with a special focus on big data analytics and artificial intelligence, including automotive and connected mobility ecosystem. (www.marii.my)

