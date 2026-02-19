Marina Bay precinct partners UOB, Marina Bay Sands and Singapore Tourism Board, together with Disney Cruise Line, to illuminate Singapore's skyline with a fireworks sky show

With continued support from Bay partners, the third edition of the Marina Bay Precinct Partnership will feature nautical-themed festivities across two months with Disney Cruise Line-themed photo spots and additional special privileges for UOB customers at the Bay area.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Bay precinct partners UOB, Marina Bay Sands, and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), together with Disney Cruise Line, will present a sky show that lights up the Singapore skyline over three nights from 13 to 15 March 2026. This will be a key highlight of the two-month long nautical-themed festivities titled "Adventure Begins: A Magical Bay Celebration with Disney Cruise Line" from 26 February to 30 April 2026 where visitors to Marina Bay will get to discover and enjoy Disney Cruise Line-themed photo spots, and fun activities including special promotions and giveaways extended exclusively for UOB cardmembers.

Limited-edition Disney Adventure-inspired medallions

The Marina Bay celebrations are curated in anticipation of the Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line's first cruise ship in Asia, arriving in Singapore and setting sail on her maiden voyage on 10 March 2026. The ship will feature beloved stories and characters from Disney, Pixar and Marvel with three- and four-night sailings at sea designed for families and guests of all ages.

"We are excited to co-drive the transformation of Marina Bay into Singapore's most magical precinct in celebration of the Disney Adventure's arrival in Singapore. Continuing the success of our tripartite precinct partnership with Marina Bay Sands and STB over the past two years combined with our strategic collaboration with Disney Cruise Line, we aim to further elevate visitorship into the precinct and Singapore as a whole by offering unrivalled retail, dining and travel experiences for UOB cardholders across the region, themed on this momentous occasion. We strive to reinforce UOB's position as the preferred partner for extraordinary customer experiences as we bring together and deepen engagement with visitors of the Bay and fans of Disney to participate in a range of activities over these two months," said Jacquelyn Tan, Head, Group Personal Financial Services, UOB.

An Adventure Begins

Set against the Marina Bay waterfront with iconic landmarks lit in blue, Asia's first sky show inspired by Disney Cruise Line will set the skies above the Marina Bay precinct aglow. The 10-minute showcase, which will commence from 8.30pm on 13, 14 and 15 March 2026, invites visitors on a vibrant adventure of visual and musical wonder, as a symphony of fireworks illuminate Singapore's iconic skyline with brilliantly choreographed displays that can be seen all around Marina Bay. Visitors are invited to enjoy the views from vantage points available across the whole Marina Bay precinct and not to crowd in a particular area.

Go on a "journey" through the ship's seven themed areas – Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing, set to a medley of fan-favourite tunes including "When You Wish Upon A Star", "Let It Go", "Under the Sea" and "You've Got a Friend in Me".

As a special nod to the Disney Adventure homeporting in Singapore and the island city's rich multicultural heritage, the sky show will also feature designs with a local twist – bringing together Disney Cruise Line and nautical-themed elements, Peranakan-inspired motifs and icons referencing Singapore's National Flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim.

"Disney Cruise Line marks a defining milestone with the Disney Adventure arriving in Singapore, where Disney's timeless stories and characters are brought to life through a unique cruise vacation experience. We are thrilled to join and be part of the iconic Marina Bay cityscape, bringing joy and happiness to guests and Disney fans of all ages. This spectacular sky show truly encapsulates the spirit of the Disney Adventure—through fantasy, imagination, discovery, and adventure—and is a testament to the start of more meaningful collaborations throughout Singapore," said Sarah Fox, Vice President and Regional General Manager, Southeast Asia, Disney Cruise Line.

The Perfect Experience in Marina Bay

From 26 February to 30 April 2026, visitors to Marina Bay will be treated to the perfect retail, dining and travel experience, with a seafaring twist. Seven locations[1] – UOB Main Branch, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Gardens by the Bay, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, One Fullerton, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore and Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore – invite visitors to drop in for fun photo opportunities inspired by Disney's seven themed areas. UOB customers who venture to these seven locations can also embark on quests and be rewarded with limited-edition Disney Adventure-inspired medallions featuring characters representing the ship's themed areas. Additionally, UOB cardholders who spend a minimum of S$100 at these locations, excluding UOB Main Branch, will also qualify for a lucky draw, with the grand prize being a three-night cruise vacation on the Disney Adventure[2].

On the digital front, UOB TMRW will launch a Disney Cruise Line-themed in-app game in March 2026, available for all UOB customers across ASEAN under the Rewards+ tab. The game will task players to tap on Disney Cruise Line-themed medallions to earn points, which will also be awarded for banking transactions done via the app such as payments and opening new accounts[3]. Across seven weeks, one winner with the highest score from each market: Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam will be selected to win a three-night cruise holiday on the Disney Adventure.

Customers can also stand to win exclusive Disney Cruise Line-themed merchandise such as the medallions and limited-edition Disney Cruise Line Samsonite luggage sets designed exclusively for UOB.

This activation is part of the third edition of the Marina Bay Precinct Partnership spearheaded by UOB, Marina Bay Sands and STB, with the collective support of partners around the Bay. More than 70 restaurants, hotels, retailers and attractions will join the festivities by offering exclusive UOB card promotions featuring discounts of up to 50 per cent. A full list of these merchants and privileges can be viewed on UOB's campaign website, and information on the "Adventure Begins: A Magical Bay Celebration with Disney Cruise Line" festivities and other Bay experiences can be found on STB's campaign website.

Irene Lin, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (Resort Marketing), Marina Bay Sands, said, "The Marina Bay precinct continues to evolve as a dynamic stage for world–class experiences. The maiden voyage of the Disney Adventure marks a pivotal moment for Singapore's tourism landscape, and we are delighted to work alongside STB and UOB to bring this celebration to life across the Marina Bay precinct – spanning hotels, attractions and public spaces. Through creative programming anchored by our Bay Precinct Strategy, we remain committed to developing Marina Bay as a premier destination while shaping memorable experiences for locals and guests from around the world."

"Together with UOB and Marina Bay Sands, we are elevating the third edition of the Marina Bay Precinct Partnership to new heights by teaming up with Disney Cruise Line. This collaboration extends the Disney magic to the Bay in a two-month long celebration to mark the Disney Adventure's inaugural sailing from Singapore, by curating a unique Bay experience for everyone to join in. Such strategic partnerships are important as it allows us to come together to create exciting and innovative experiences for visitors and locals alike," said Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Marketing Group), Singapore Tourism Board.

This latest tripartite initiative builds on the success of earlier iterations, which saw increased foreign spend in Singapore. Notably, during January to March 2024 when the "Masterpieces. Made in Singapore" tripartite campaign and "The Legend of the Dragon Gate" drone show took place, total billings in Singapore by overseas-issued UOB cards surged 65 per cent year-on-year. Inbound spend by Indonesian cardholders grew the most during the quarter, rising 160 per cent year-on-year, with Malaysian, Thai, and Vietnamese card billings growing up to 65 per cent. The figures attest to the success of the tripartite collaboration hinging on the synergies provided by each party, cementing the precinct's status not just as Singapore's most recognisable cityscape, but also as a premier destination for shopping, dining and travel in the country.

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of more than 470 branches and offices in 19 markets in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world's top banks: Aa1 by Moody's Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages

data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer's unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to helping businesses forge a sustainable future by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Marina Bay Sands is Asia's leading business, leisure and entertainment destination. The integrated resort features Singapore's largest hotel with approximately 1,850 luxurious rooms and suites, crowned by the spectacular Sands SkyPark and iconic infinity pool. Its stunning architecture and compelling programming, including state-of-the-art convention and exhibition facilities, Asia's best luxury shopping mall, world-class dining and entertainment, as well as cutting-edge exhibitions at ArtScience Museum, have transformed the country's skyline and tourism landscape since it opened in 2010.

Marina Bay Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen to serve its people, communities and environment. As one of the largest players in hospitality, it employs more than 11,000 Team Members across the property. It drives social impact through its community engagement programme, Sands Cares, and leads environmental stewardship through its global sustainability programme, Sands ECO360.

For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com

About the Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: STB LinkedIn, STB Facebook or STB Instagram

About Disney Cruise Line

Since launching in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Today, the award-winning Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of seven ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny — and six more ships on the way by 2031. The Disney Cruise Line fleet sails to destinations in The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii and the South Pacific.

About the Disney Adventure

The Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia. Singapore's strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Asia. As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore, underlining the long-term commitment to the Asian cruise market.

Annex

Bay partners Photo spot locations and medallion giveaway

details UOB Main Branch 80 Raffles Place, UOB Plaza 1, Singapore

048624 Visit UOB Main Branch and download the UOB

TMRW app to receive a Disney Cruise Line-themed

medallion pin collectible. A total of seven designs

will be available. Terms and conditions apply. The UOB Plaza atrium will also feature a timer

counting down to the maiden voyage of the Disney

Adventure on 10 March 2026.



Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981



Spend a minimum of S$80 with any UOB card to

receive a Disney Cruise Line-themed medallion pin

collectible. A total of seven designs will be

available. Spend a minimum of S$100 with any UOB card to

stand a chance to win a three-night cruise vacation

on Disney Cruise Line's Disney Adventure. Each of

the six Bay partners will offer one cruise vacation

grand prize for qualifying UOB cardholders. Terms and conditions apply. Gardens by the Bay 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953



JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763



One Fullerton 1 Fullerton Road, Singapore 049213



PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594



Swissôtel The Stamford, Singapore 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882





[1] Details of locations, promotions and criteria can be found in the Annex. [2] Terms and conditions apply. [3] Terms and conditions apply.

