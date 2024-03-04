MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse set to return on 13 March

Key players from across the world will discuss hot topics including AI, K-pop, national trends and sustainability

HONG KONG, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will hold the parallel MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse conferences at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 13 March. With some 70 speakers from around the world, including chief marketing officers, retailers, brand representatives, agencies and e-commerce experts, this 2-in-1 event will feature discussions on marketing experiences, success stories, market strategies and trends.

MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse return on 13 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. MarketingPulse 2023 is depicted in the above image.

Themed Envision the Next Level, the conferences will focus on topics from AI marketing mastery, brand defining and purpose marketing, national trends, K-Pop for marketing, tactics and strategies for the Gen Alpha and silver markets, sustainability, sensory marketing as well as brand storytelling. Participants can exchange insights with industry elites and seize opportunities.

Futurist shares views on AI development

Artificial intelligence has reshaped the advertising and digital marketing industries, creating a need to fully understand AI in order to formulate more efficient and creative strategies. This year's conferences will feature heavyweight speakers, including AI Futurist Zack Kass, the former Head of Go To Market at OpenAI. He has been demystifying AI and making it accessible and understandable for everyone, helping leaders from different areas navigate the rapidly evolving environment. Visiting Hong Kong from the US, Kass will share insights on AI trends in marketing in the session Navigating the AI Future in the Global Marketing Arena.

Jungsuk Jay Lee, Recent Chief Ecosystem Officer of NAVER Z Corp, the metaverse unit of Korean internet giant NAVER, will address The Next Frontier of Marketing with K-pop and Cutting-Edge Technologies, exploring the convergence of K-pop and technology in marketing.

Ibby Abutarboush, former Brand Defining & Purpose Marketing Director (EMEA) of Nike, will discuss the process of creating a new brand-defining strategy at Nike. The strategy helped Nike shape and realise its goals, including innovatively collaborating with top athletes and boosting the displaced through sports. He will also share his experience as Brand Marketing Consultant for Arsenal Football Club and Marketing Director for Neymar Júnior and Cristiano Ronaldo, giving valuable insights into how top brands redefine their purpose and drive meaningful rebranding.

Enan Wang, Director of the Digital and Information Management Centre and iMoutai Department, Kweichow Moutai, will discuss the strategy of bringing Baijiu to the younger generation through brand crossover and product innovation. He will also discuss the characteristics, related developments, challenges and opportunities of the youth market in Mainland China.

Tech solutions and digital services provider CURIOSITYCHINA by FARFETCH implement omni-channel marketing. The firm's Head of Partnerships APAC, John W Danzi, will address Next-Level Luxury Engagement: Harnessing Omni-Channel Strategies to Captivate Affluent Consumers on harnessing the power of multiple channels to create immersive brand experiences and forge deep connections with consumers.

Green marketing has become a hot topic. Giovanni Musillo, Managing Director (Hong Kong and Macao) of OnTheList, will speak on The Conscious Consumer: How Sustainability & the Circular Economy Drive Retail Success, discussing the popular concept of conscious consumption and the powerful synergy between sustainability, marketing and brand reputation.

Creating opportunities for start-ups and a new generation of entrepreneurs is a key area for the HKTDC. This year's conferences, in line with the concept of youth entrepreneurship and talent development, will feature a Meet the Leaders' dialogue series, with Tommie Lo, Founder & CEO of Preface, as a speaker. He founded a technology training company, offering personalised programming courses. He will share his views on entrepreneurship and his dynamic career, as well as explore the future application of AI in marketing and advertising. The founder & CEO of The Bees, KK Tsang, and industry young guns will offer tips on joining the advertising industry and starting your own businesses. Director Nick Cheuk, who won the 60th Golden Horse Awards Best New Director prize for the film Time Still Turns the Pages, will share share his journey in pursuing his dreams and his unique insights on creativity and creation.

Other renowned speakers include Dani Mariano, President of Razorfish from the United States, who will join Simon Barnett, Director of Brand Partnerships & Advertising of Moonbug Entertainment, which distributes intellectual property rights for children's entertainment brands Blippi and Cocomelon, to share insights on the potential and marketing direction for Generation Alpha in Gen Alpha: Everything that Brands Need to Know. Bradley Horowitz, CEO of MALIN+GOETZ, skincare brand from New York, will participate in the Marketing Mastery: Malin+Goetz's Journey from Boutique Beauty Brand to Global Genderless Beauty Icon, discussing the experience of developing his brand from a boutique skincare store to a globally renowned name. Patrick Garvey, Founding Partner of WE ARE Pi, a renowned advertising agency In the Netherlands, Yoji Minakuchi, Fellow & Chief Design Officer of Suntory Holdings from Japan, Johanna Monange, Founder and CEO of Maison 21G, a perfume brand from France, and Julie Nestor, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing and Communications of Asia Pacific for Mastercard, will address Next Level Sensory Marketing: Engaging the Senses for Lasting Brand Impressions. Wenzhuo Wu, China Managing Editor of Jing Daily, will reveal the huge marketing opportunities in Mainland China's silver market.

Workshops and networking for achieving practical outcomes

The conference will also feature some 40 local and Asia Pacific exhibitors such as EternityX, EventX, FirstPage and Omnichat, highlighting the latest digital marketing and e-commerce solutions. A series of digital marketing and e-commerce workshops will offer a chance to acquire practical marketing technology and e-commerce promotion skills. Participants can also join networking events or meet Hong Kong marketing service companies through the one-to-one business matching service to explore collaboration opportunities.

