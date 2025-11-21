Marriott Bonvoy Welcomes citizenM Kuala Lumpur, Offering Smart Stays in the Heart of the City

The vibrant Bukit Bintang hotel becomes the first citizenM in Asia Pacific excluding China to join Marriott Bonvoy, offering seamless stays and global rewards.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy proudly announces citizenM Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang has officially joined the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. This marks the brand's debut within Marriott platforms in Asia Pacific excluding China, following Marriott International's acquisition of citizenM earlier this year.

citizenM Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang Living Room

citizenM Kuala Lumpur offers a bold reimagining of the hotel experience: purposeful, pleasing design and real human connection create a stay that's as seamless as it is stylish. Located in the heart of Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur's buzzing shopping and entertainment district, the hotel places guests only steps away from iconic street food, vibrant nightlife, and world-class retail — all while offering a chic, tech-savvy retreat from the city's energy.

"citizenM is a brand built for modern travelers – those who value great design, intuitive tech, and a sense of place," said Ramesh Jackson, Regional Vice President, Malaysia & Indonesia, Marriott International. "We're thrilled to welcome citizenM Kuala Lumpur to the Marriott Bonvoy family, expanding our footprint in the region with a hotel that truly embodies the spirit of innovation."

citizenM Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang offers 210 smart rooms designed for comfort and efficiency, each featuring XL king-size beds, wall-to-wall windows and rain showers. Guests can personalize their environment using MoodPad tablets to control lighting, temperature, and entertainment. The hotel's canteenM - a 24/7 bar and kitchen - serves fresh meals, snacks, and drinks around the clock. The living room-style lobby is furnished with Vitra pieces and filled with curated art, books, and co-working spaces, while the interiors feature a painted art ceiling, foliage carpets, and hanging greenery inspired by Malaysia's natural beauty. For meetings and events, the hotel offers three creative SocietyM rooms, including a theatre-style space that accommodates up to 40 guests. Perfectly positioned near Jalan Alor's open-air restaurants and steps away from Pavilion KL, Berjaya Times Square, and LaLaport BBCC by Mitsui, the hotel connects guests to Kuala Lumpur's most dynamic shopping and entertainment hubs.

Now Part of Marriott Bonvoy

citizenM Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang is now officially part of Marriott Bonvoy, giving members the opportunity to earn and redeem points at the hotel. Guests will also enjoy exclusive member rates, elite status benefits, and seamless mobile booking through Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app. As part of the program, travelers gain access to over 30 Marriott brands and more than 10,000 destinations worldwide - all through one unified platform.

citizenM: A Brand That Changed Hotels

Founded in 2008, citizenM disrupted traditional hospitality with its select-service lifestyle concept, offering tech-enabled rooms, immersive art, and unscripted service. With 37 hotels across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, citizenM caters to frequent travelers who value efficiency, creativity, and comfort.

Following Marriott's acquisition, citizenM retains its distinctive identity, while benefiting from Marriott's global distribution, development engine, and loyalty platform. More citizenM hotels are expected to join Marriott Bonvoy before the end of 2025.

"We're keeping everything guests love about citizenM – the funky spirit, chic design, and crusty croissants – and adding the power of Marriott Bonvoy," said Duncan Hong, Hotel Manager at citizenM Kuala Lumpur Bukit Bintang. "It's a win-win for travelers everywhere."

About Marriott Bonvoy®

