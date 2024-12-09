MARRIOTT BONVOY'S MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS OPENING ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC EXCLUDING CHINA IN 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy is thrilled to announce a series of highly anticipated hotel openings across Asia Pacific excluding China in 2025. This exciting year will see the opening of three stunning JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts, the re-opening of W Maldives, the debut of the first-ever Sheraton Hotels & Resorts in Papua New Guinea, and the introduction of Moxy Hotels in Nepal and AC Hotels in the Philippines. Additionally, Courtyard by Marriott will make its debut in Vietnam while Marriott Hotels & Resorts will expand to unique destinations in India. With these new additions, Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands is poised to deliver even more memorable and distinctive experiences to travelers, making 2025 a landmark year for hospitality.

Rendering of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort

FIJI

The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa, Fiji (Reopening Q4 2025)

Where: Denarau Island, Fiji

Why Go? The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa, Fiji, the only Westin branded resort in the country is set to reopen late 2025 after a major renovation. Nestled amidst 30 acres of exclusive oceanfront space, this stunning island-style resort offers an ideal ambiance for rejuvenating your mind, body, and soul. Guests will enjoy 243 beautifully appointed rooms, each designed for comfort and tranquility, along with five diverse dining and beverage outlets to satisfy every palate. A new youth and teen zone will provide exciting activities for younger guests, ensuring fun for all ages. One can look forward to indulge in the Westin Heavenly Spa and participate in a comprehensive wellness program tailored to refresh and revitalize. With tropical swimming pools, thrilling water sports, and luxurious accommodations featuring the iconic Westin Heavenly® Bed, this revitalized resort promises an unforgettable blend of luxury and relaxation in a breathtaking tropical setting.

Imagery: Link to renderings

INDIA

Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa (Q1, 2025)

Where: Uttarakhand, India

Why Go? Jim Corbett Marriott Resort & Spa will mark the debut of Marriott Hotels & Resorts in Uttarakhand. Nestled in the lush wilderness of Jim Corbett National Park and alongside the serene Kosi River, at the foothills of the majestic Himalayas, the resort will offer 99 spacious rooms and suites, each designed to provide stunning views of the Kosi River or the surrounding natural landscape, ensuring a tranquil retreat paired with the brand's signature Wonderful Hospitality, Always. Guests can look forward to indulge in a diverse culinary experience across four food and beverage outlets. The Corbett Kitchen will serve all-day dining, while The Great Room will offer a cozy lounge atmosphere. Malani Grill, a specialty restaurant, will delight diners with cuisine inspired by the five elements of nature, all while showcasing breathtaking views of the Malani range and Kosi River. For a more relaxed setting, The Sal Bar will provide a perfect space for drinks. Families will appreciate the Kids Club, featuring a nature-inspired playground, while adults can unwind at the Quan Spa or take a refreshing dip in the pool. Recreational options will include a gaming arcade, a golf simulator, and board games. For those seeking adventure, the resort will offer thrilling Jungle Safaris in Jim Corbett National Park, perfectly blending excitement with relaxation in this stunning natural paradise.

Imagery: Link to images

Udaipur Marriott Hotel (Q2 2025)

Where: Udaipur, India

Why Go? Udaipur Marriott Hotel will be a flagship property in the enchanting City of Lakes, Udaipur, renowned for its majestic palaces, serene lakes, and rich cultural heritage. Located near the picturesque Fateh Sagar Lake, this hotel will offer 226 elegant rooms and suites, each designed with modern and contemporary aesthetics, providing stunning views of the mountains or the lake. Guests will enjoy a variety of dining experiences across three unique venues, including an all-day dining restaurant, The Great Room, and a rooftop grill and bar. For relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel will feature a skyline pool on the top floor, the luxurious QUAN Spa, and a fully equipped fitness center. The grand staircase, adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, will serve as a spectacular photo-op, making it an ideal venue for weddings and events. This hotel promises a perfect blend of luxury and cultural immersion, offering an unforgettable stay in the heart of Udaipur.

Imagery: Link to images

Marriott Executive Apartments UB City, Bengaluru (Q4 2025)

Where: Bengaluru, India

Why Go? Marriott Executive Apartments UB City, Bengaluru will mark the brand's debut in the 'Silicon Valley of the East'. This property will feature 200 plush apartments, including one, two, and three-bedroom options, providing a home-like experience with stunning views of Cubbon Park, Bengaluru's famed green belt. Guests will enjoy a variety of dining experiences with an all-day dining venue and two specialty restaurants: one offering Asian tapas and the other showcasing South Indian coastal cuisine. Located in the luxury hub of Bengaluru, UB City, the hotel will be surrounded by premier destinations for luxury shopping and high-end fashion. The property will blend modern architecture with sophisticated design, standing as an iconic landmark in the heart of the city. Guests can also explore a curated selection of fine-dining restaurants, rooftop bars, and gourmet cafés serving both global and Indian cuisines, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers.

Imagery: Link to renderings

INDONESIA

The Westin Nirup Island Resort & Spa, Batam (Q2 2025)

Where: Riau Islands, Indonesia

Why Go? The Westin Nirup Island Resort & Spa will debut in the Riau Islands as the fifth Westin property in Indonesia. Nestled on the serene Nirup Island, just a short ferry ride from Singapore and Batam, this enchanting oasis will offer a perfect blend of luxury and adventure, featuring pristine beaches and vibrant marine life. With 146 accommodations, including 94 guestrooms and suites and 52 villas ranging from one, two and three-bedrooms, guests can choose from a variety of options. Dining will include an all-day restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a café/bakery, and a pool bar. The resort will feature two distinct pool areas, a Westin WORKOUT Fitness center, and the Heavenly Spa by Westin with five treatment rooms. Families will appreciate the Westin Kids Club and the Water Activities Center for exciting adventures. This exclusive location will ensure a tranquil retreat, ideal for wellness and relaxation.

Imagery: Link to renderings

JAPAN

JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo (Q4 2025)

Where: Tokyo, Japan

Why Go? After successfully launching the brand in Nara, the JW Marriott Tokyo will be our flagship property in Japan when it opens in Autumn 2025. Nestled in the vibrant and dynamic Takanawa Gateway City, this luxurious haven will feature 200 elegantly designed rooms and suites including a private floor focused on Mindful Rooms and Suites, each thoughtfully crafted to provide an unparalleled oasis of comfort and sophistication, offering breathtaking views of Tokyo's iconic landmarks, including the Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Bay, Mount Fuji, and Tokyo Tower. In addition, select rooms provide exclusive access to our distinguished Executive Lounge, delivering bespoke concierge services and food & beverage offerings for discerning guests. Guests can embark on a culinary journey across seven unique food & beverage venues, where they can savor innovative European cuisine, indulge in traditional Japanese delicacies, relax in the stylish lobby lounge, or enjoy delightful pastries at the charming croissant bar. Each dining experience will be a celebration of flavors and artistry. The hotel will boast a serene spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a stunning pool with 8-meter ceilings overlooking the Tokyo skyline. An exclusive membership program offers privileged access to premium facilities, embodying an unprecedented level of luxury in the area. This new hospitality gem seamlessly blends luxury and convenience, inviting guests to experience Tokyo's vibrant culture with unparalleled comfort and service.

Imagery: Link to renderings

KOREA

Courtyard by Marriott Pyeongtaek Azalea Park (Q2 2025)

Where: Pyeongtaek, South Korea

Why Go? Courtyard by Marriott Pyeongtaek Azalea Park will be the seventh Courtyard hotel in South Korea and the third in Gyeonggi Province. Strategically located in Pyeongtaek, this hotel is positioned near major business hubs, including Samsung Electronics and the United States Military Camp. With 230 contemporary rooms, guests can look forward to modern amenities and a natural atmosphere. Dining options will include TAVOLO24 for all-day dining, BLT Steak, and The Lounge for casual drinks. The hotel will feature a Grand Ballroom and three meeting rooms, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and an outdoor garden. As the first international branded hotel in Pyeongtaek, it aims to cater to a vibrant community in the newly developed Godeok International New Town.

Imagery: Link to renderings

MALAYSIA

Sheraton Johor Bahru (Q2, 2025)

Where: Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Why Go? Sheraton Johor Bahru will be the fourth Sheraton-branded hotel in Malaysia, offering a modern retreat in a vibrant location. With 345 rooms, including 10 family rooms and 30 suites, guests will enjoy spacious and comfortable accommodations and warm, welcoming service. Dining options will feature Daily Social, &More Lounge, Soo Noodles, and the Unspoken Bar, complemented by leisure facilities such as a pool, a kids wading pool, a gym, and a Pocket Park. The Pool Bar will provide a relaxing atmosphere for refreshments. For business travelers, the hotel will offer versatile meeting facilities, including a studio, meeting rooms, and a Grand Ballroom that can accommodate approximately 600 guests for sit-down dinners. Additionally, the hotel will be connected to a boutique mall, set to open at the end of 2025, enhancing the overall guest experience.

Imagery: Link to renderings

Marriott Executive Apartments Kuala Lumpur Malaysia (Q3, 2025)

Where: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Why Go? Opening in Q3 2025, Marriott Executive Apartments Kuala Lumpur Malaysia will be the second Marriott Executive Apartments property in Malaysia, offering a blend of comfort and convenience. With 348 apartments, guests can choose from various configurations, including 151 one-bedroom apartments (with utility rooms), 131 two-bedroom apartments, 33 two-bedroom apartments and 33 three-bedroom apartments, all equipped with modern amenities like kitchens, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers & dryers. Residents will enjoy a Residents Lounge that serves breakfast and evening cocktails, creating a welcoming community atmosphere. Additional facilities will include a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a Kid's Club for younger guests. The property will also feature a meeting room with natural daylight, making it ideal for both business and leisure travelers seeking a home-like experience in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Imagery: Link to renderings

MALDIVES

JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort (Q1, 2025)

Where: Kaafu Atoll, Maldives

Why Go? Surrounded by the stunning azure waters of the Indian Ocean, the JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort will offer a spectacular retreat just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport by speedboat. Featuring 80 thoughtfully designed private pool villas, the resort emphasizes eco-conscious aesthetics and provides uninterrupted views of the opalescent ocean, complete with expansive terraces and a picturesque lagoon ideal for swimming. Guests can look forward to embarking on a culinary journey across seven exceptional restaurants and bars, where artfully prepared dishes highlight a spectrum of flavors using thoughtfully sourced ingredients. The Athiri steakhouse will captivate with its two-level design and panoramic views, while Nikkei will serve artisan cocktails inspired by Japanese-Peruvian cuisine. At Riva, guests can enjoy a modern take on India's rich culinary heritage, and PURE will focus on intentional dining with fresh, local ingredients from the JW Garden. Whether indulging in exceptional cuisine or unwinding at the Spa by JW, this resort promises rejuvenation for the mind, body, and spirit, immersing you in the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.

Imagery: Link to renderings

W Maldives (Reopening Q1, 2025)

Where: North Ari Atoll, Maldives

Why Go? W Maldives will reopen after a full-scale renovation, amplifying its unique charm as the first 'Escape' in the W Hotels portfolio. Nestled on heart-shaped Fesdu Island, just a 25-minute seaplane ride from Malé, the resort will invite guests to experience a seamless blend of tropical serenity and bold adventure. With 77 newly reimagined beach and overwater villas, each designed to harmonize with nature, guests will enjoy immersive retreats that reflect the island's biodiversity. Beach villas are inspired by the protective embrace of mangroves, while overwater villas draw from coral reefs and whale sharks. The resort's conceal-and-reveal design concept will add an element of surprise, ensuring memorable moments at every turn. Culinary offerings will include innovative dining experiences at FISH and FIRE, along with the Dare to Taste program featuring collaborations with renowned chefs. The resort will also boast one of the Maldives' most stunning house reefs, just a short swim from shore, and the private island of Gaathafushi for ultimate seclusion. With wellness programs and rejuvenating treatments at AWAY Spa, W Maldives will redefine luxury hospitality in a breathtaking setting.

Imagery: Link to images

NEPAL

Moxy Kathmandu (Q3, 2025)

Where: Kathmandu, Nepal

Why Go? Moxy Kathmandu will mark the brand's debut in Nepal and become the fourth Marriott International hotel in the country. Located near Thamel, the cultural heart of Kathmandu, the hotel will offer guests easy access to traditional architecture, vibrant street art, exciting food experiences, and historic landmarks, all within walking distance. The hotel will feature 102 keys, including 16 Moxy suites, making it the first of its kind for a Moxy hotel. Guests will be welcomed with a delicious drink at the signature Moxy Bar, which also serves as the check-in area. The vibrant F&B offerings will include a rooftop bar with stunning views of the Himalayan skyline and a specialty Mexican restaurant, perfect for the 'fun-hunters'. Experience Kathmandu's energetic nightlife with live music venues, cozy bars, and vibrant nightclubs, all contributing to an unforgettable stay in this dynamic city.

Imagery: Link to renderings

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites (Q3 2025)

Where: Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

Why Go? Sheraton Port Moresby Stanley Hotel & Suites will mark the brand's debut and be the second Marriott International hotel in Papua New Guinea. With 378 keys, including 268 premium rooms, 15 suites, and 95 apartments, it promises a range of comfortable accommodations for all types of travelers. With spaces designed to bring people together, guests can enjoy two restaurants, a bar, and a café, along with an infinity swimming pool offering panoramic views and a pool bar for relaxation. The hotel will feature Port Moresby's largest fitness center and a day spa for rejuvenation. For business needs, it will boast Papua New Guinea's largest and most modern conferencing facility, with 2,500 sqm of event space and an executive Sheraton Club Lounge, making it an ideal choice for meetings and events. This new hotel will provide convenience and enable connections in a vibrant destination.

Imagery: Link to renderings

PHILIPPINES

AC Hotel by Marriott Manila (Q3, 2025)

Where: Manila, Philippines

Why Go? The AC Hotel by Marriott Manila will mark the brand's exciting debut in the Philippines, nestled in the vibrant Ortigas CBD. Occupying floors 34-42 of the eco-friendly GLAS Tower, a Platinum LEED Certified building, this hotel embodies the essence of modern hospitality. With 60 purposefully designed guestrooms, including 12 Executive Apartments, guests will experience flexible, open spaces optimized for comfort and elegance. Dining options will include the Signature AC Store and a stylish Rooftop Bar & Garden, offering a delightful culinary journey. True to the AC Hotels philosophy, every detail has been carefully crafted to ensure an effortless stay, with everything you need—and nothing you don't. The hotel will feature 786 sqm of versatile meeting space, including a 448 sqm ballroom with panoramic views of Manila, making it an ideal venue for events. Signature spaces will maximize relaxation and collaboration, complemented by refined European-inspired cuisine and thoughtful moments that inspire throughout the hotel, ensuring a refreshing experience for all guests.

Imagery: Link to renderings

THAILAND

Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22 (Q4, 2025)

Where: Bangkok, Thailand

Why Go? The Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22 will offer comfort and style inspired by mid-century modern rustic and Scandinavian design. Guests can look forward to experience vibrant vibes and craft brews at The Mesh, Bangkok's newest modern beer house. Located just 300 meters from EmSphere and UOB Live, and a short walk from BTS Phrom Phong, the hotel will provide easy access to business hubs, cultural sites, and Bangkok's lively nightlife. Guests will enjoy seamless access to premier shopping and entertainment at The Emsphere, Emporium, and EmQuartier, and will be just minutes from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel will feature 333 elegant rooms and suites with Thai-inspired design and modern comforts. For meetings and events, the hotel will offer 111.15 sqm of versatile space, including Mesh Lounge and Mesh 1 & 2, perfect for gatherings of up to 20 guests. The Mesh beer house will delight with Thai comfort food, a wide range of local and international craft beers, and a welcoming atmosphere, ideal for gatherings, business meetings, or casual hangouts. The hotel will also feature a 24/7 fitness center and a rooftop pool with breathtaking city views.

Imagery: Link to renderings

Pattaya Marriott Resort & Spa at Jomtien Beach (Q4, 2025)

Where: Pattaya, Thailand

Why Go? The Pattaya Marriott Resort & Spa at Jomtien Beach will offer the brand's signature Wonderful Hospitality in a serene escape inspired by the majestic Sugar Palms. Located in a more relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere compared to bustling Pattaya Beach, this resort will feature 289 rooms, including 26 family rooms and 11 family suites. Guests can enjoy a 6 km stretch of sandy beach with calm waters, perfect for relaxation and water sports. Dining options will include Goji Kitchen and Bar, FAMILIARE an Italian restaurant, and a Golden Hour Pool Bar with its stunning views over the Gulf of Thailand. The resort will boast three pools, a Quan Spa, gym, and a kids' club with pool. With direct access to Jomtien Beach, this resort will be ideal for families and water enthusiasts seeking a tranquil getaway.

Imagery: Link to renderings

VIETNAM

Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River (Q2 2025)

Where: Danang, Vietnam

Why Go? Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River will be the first Courtyard hotel in Vietnam, opening in a prime downtown location overlooking the picturesque Han River. Just 4.4 km from Da Nang International Airport and 2.7 km from the beach, it will offer convenient access to local attractions. The hotel will feature 296 modern and fully equipped rooms ranging from 35 to 52 sqm, including Deluxe City and River View rooms, as well as Executive and Junior Suites, all boasting stunning views. Guests can enjoy a range of culinary experiences at the Lobby Lounge with a Vietnamese tea concept, The Chill Bean espresso bar, The Landmark Restaurant, and M45 Sky Bar for cocktails and tapas. Leisure facilities will include a fitness studio, an indoor swimming pool, and a rooftop pool with panoramic vistas of the iconic Dragon Bridge. With 1,030 sqm of meeting space, including a 380 sqm Grand Ballroom and nine functional meeting rooms, the hotel will cater to both business and leisure travelers. Every moment at Courtyard by Marriott Danang Han River will be infused with passion, innovation, and forward-thinking energy, ensuring a productive and memorable experience for guests.

Imagery: Link to renderings

JW Marriott Cam Ranh Resort & Spa (Q3, 2025)

Where: Cam Ranh, Vietnam

Why Go? JW Marriott Cam Ranh Resort & Spa will be a stunning addition as the fourth JW Marriott hotel in Vietnam and the first in the picturesque Cam Ranh region, promising a haven for discerning travelers. This luxurious resort will feature 258 elegantly appointed accommodations, including 176 spacious guest rooms (60 sqm with private balconies), 12 Pavilions, and 70 villas ranging from one to four bedrooms, all offering breathtaking beachfront views. Dining will be a culinary delight with 378 seats spread across diverse venues, including an inviting All-Day Dining restaurant, a Specialty Restaurant, the vibrant Rum Kitchen, and a relaxing Pool Bar, each serving a unique array of flavors. Guests can indulge in leisure activities with two expansive resort pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a serene spa featuring eight treatment rooms. Families will appreciate the Family by JW, designed with engaging play areas. For business needs, the hotel will provide 667 sqm of versatile meeting space, highlighted by a grand 502 sqm ballroom. Nature enthusiasts will find tranquility in the beautifully landscaped JW Garden, enhancing their stay with immersive, nature-inspired experiences. This resort will truly be a sanctuary of luxury and relaxation, inviting guests to unwind and rejuvenate in a stunning coastal paradise.

Imagery: Link to renderings

Note on forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected hotel openings, additions and portfolio growth; brand debuts in certain markets and sectors; our development pipeline in certain regions and countries; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Media Contact

Saadhvi Mehra

Director Brand PR

Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International