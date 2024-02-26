MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL AND CATHAY DEEPEN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENRICHED TRAVEL BENEFITS

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced the expansion of travel benefits in its award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy, through collaborating with Cathay Membership program, loyalty program of Cathay. Eligible members will gain exclusive access to both programs' membership benefits through limited status match offer, and accelerated points earning via seamless two-way conversion between Miles and Points.

The strengthened partnership provides Marriott International with access to Cathay's extensive membership base. 11 million Cathay members globally will be connected with an unparalleled portfolio of nearly 8,800 hotels and resorts globally, which span over 30 leading brands from Marriott Bonvoy. Starting from today, Marriott Bonvoy and Cathay members can enjoy a wealth of benefits and privileges, such as hotel stay redemptions, two-way points transfer, and enhanced flight and travel package experiences.

"As the travel industry continues to transform, we are committed to curating and delivering the best experiences to connect our members through the power of travel," said Alison Yang, Vice President, Revenue Strategy, Loyalty & Partnerships, Distribution, Greater China, Marriott International. "Together with Cathay, the expansion of our global airline partnership program presents an opportunity to engage more members in the region as they go even further and explore new destinations around the world. By unlocking a new wealth of rewards and privileges with both loyalty programs, members are encouraged to partake in a broader variety of experiences and benefits, while forging genuine connections with people and places as they learn more and feel more deeply in their next adventures."

"Strengthening our partnership with Marriott allows Cathay members to unlock benefits even when they're not flying. Members can enjoy more ways to earn and redeem their points and miles, providing greater value add to the program. This enhancement reaffirms our commitment to building our Travel Lifestyle brand and exemplifies our approach to delivering a connected customer journey." said Paul Smitton, Director Customer Lifestyle, Cathay.

New reciprocal benefits of the partnership include:

Marriott Bonvoy Points can be mutually exchanged with from Cathay to unlock more exclusive member privileges. With the 2-way conversion program, 3 Marriott Bonvoy points can be converted to 1 Asia Mile, and 2 Asia Miles can become 1 Marriott Bonvoy point. Marriott Bonvoy members can transfer their Points to Miles and redeem flight ticket, extra baggage, and priority seat as well as other travel experiences when they travel with Cathay Pacific. Limited Time Offer - Fast track to accelerated status upgrades : For a limited time, the partnership enables members to upgrade their status through accelerated and discounted pathways. Marriott Bonvoy Gold, Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite members have the opportunity to accelerate to Cathay Silver or Gold status, depending on their membership tier. Meanwhile Cathay Silver, Gold, and Diamond members have the opportunity to accelerate to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status.





: For a limited time, the partnership enables members to upgrade their status through accelerated and discounted pathways. Marriott Bonvoy Gold, Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite members have the opportunity to accelerate to Cathay Silver or Gold status, depending on their membership tier. Meanwhile Cathay Silver, Gold, and Diamond members have the opportunity to accelerate to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status. Limited Time Offer - Status matching: Members will have the chance to status match their Marriott Bonvoy and Cathay membership tiers and expand their access to exclusive benefits and offers. Marriott Bonvoy Platinum/Titanium/Ambassador Elite members will be matched to the Cathay Silver membership tier, subject to limited quota, while Cathay Silver/Gold/Diamond members can enjoy equivalent Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status.

Members can learn more about our Preferred Partnership Here. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy, please visit www.marriott.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Cathay

Cathay is a premium travel lifestyle brand that brings together all that we love about travel with everyday lifestyle. The range of products and services includes flights, holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment. All our travel lifestyle offerings are designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, experiences and hand-picked partners.

Flights are provided by Cathay Pacific, the home airline of Hong Kong and a founding member of the oneworld global alliance. The Cathay Group also comprises low-cost carrier HK Express, express all-cargo carrier Air Hong Kong and various subsidiaries. We are a member of the Swire Group and are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as a public company.

For more than seven decades, Cathay Pacific has been connecting our home city of Hong Kong to the world. Now we are bringing that connection to more of our customers' lives. The new era of Cathay elevates their every bite, tap, step, stay and flight to greater heights. www.cathay.com

SOURCE Marriott International