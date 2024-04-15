THE RITZ-CARLTON AND MARRIOTT BONVOY JOIN FORCES WITH THE MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS F1 TEAM TO INVITE GUESTS TO EXPERIENCE THE THRILL OF MOTORSPORT

Ahead of the race weekend in Shanghai, The Ritz-Carlton taps into its long-standing partnership to offer guests and Marriott Bonvoy members exclusive access and unforgettable packages

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, continues its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as its first Official Hotel Partner. As the 2024 season lands in Shanghai, this continued partnership allows both iconic brands to provide unparalleled experiences for Marriott Bonvoy Members and guests.

L-R: Race Weekend in Shanghai, The Ritz-Carlton Club at The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, Flair at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International)

The Ritz-Carlton continues to inspire life's most meaningful journeys through its legendary service and thoughtful programming at more than 115 hotels and resorts worldwide. Forged in 2019, The Ritz-Carlton's partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team demonstrates the brand's commitment to delivering truly singular experiences. Over the past years, the two like-minded brands have successfully delivered one-of-a-kind experiences in cities including Melbourne, Montreal, Budapest, and various global destinations.

As part of the unforgettable experiences offered during the race weekend in Shanghai from April 19 to 21, a select group of invited VIPs and Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to meet and interact with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team drivers. They will also gain access to the renowned The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge throughout the weekend.

The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge captures the modern and service-driven values of both The Ritz-Carlton and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Along with exclusive access to exceptional service, prime race viewing, and legendary service and catering, The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge showcases the talents of mixologists from The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, and The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai. Throughout the race, these masterful artisans will create specialty cocktails and hold exclusive cocktail masterclasses to elevate the thrill of the event.

In addition to The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge, guests are also welcome to experience incredible race-themed packages at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong and The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com.

