MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL'S MOST ANTICIPATED HOTELS & RESORTS OPENING ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC EXCLUDING CHINA IN 2026

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International is set to make 2026 a landmark year for hospitality across Asia Pacific excluding China, with exciting brand debuts and bold expansions into new destinations. Travelers can look forward to JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa redefining the great outdoors with a design narrative rooted in the romance of the wild. Fairfield by Marriott will debut in Myanmar and Thailand, offering approachable stays in emerging leisure destinations, while Moxy Hotels will arrive in Niseko, bringing vibrant, social energy to Japan's iconic ski slopes. Other highlights include the launch of Varel Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel celebrating art and culture in the city's Selegie Road Arts District. From the historic landscapes of Hakone to a coastal retreat in Manado and the pristine shores of Okinawa, these openings underscore Marriott International's commitment to delivering diverse, memorable experiences for every traveler.

Rendering - JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa

Download renderings and images here.

INDIA

Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa (Opening Q1 2026)

Where: Uttarakhand, India

Why Go? Nestled amid verdant hills and overlooking the serene Nun River, Le Méridien Dehradun Resort & Spa will offer a tranquil escape from the bustle of city life. The resort features 104 spacious rooms, including nine elegant suites, each thoughtfully appointed for comfort and style. Guests can look forward to savor global flavors across diverse dining venues or unwind at the Explore Spa with revitalizing treatments. Leisure options include a well-equipped fitness center and an inviting outdoor pool, while versatile event spaces set the stage for memorable gatherings. Located near cultural landmarks such as the Indian Military Academy and Santala Devi Temple, the resort blends natural beauty with modern sophistication - perfect for business retreats, family holidays, or romantic getaways.

JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa (Opening Q4 2026)

Where: Rajasthan, India

Why Go? Set to unveil towards the year's end, the JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa will redefine the great outdoors with a design narrative rooted in the romance of the wild. Located in Sawai Madhopur in close proximity to the famed Ranthambore National Park, the resort features an intimate collection of 127 sanctuaries including tented suites and family tents. Guests will discover a gastronomic theatre comprising six unique dining and beverage concepts, complemented by the organic bounty of the on-site JW Garden. Dedicated to holistic well-being and family connection, the resort will feature a state-of-the-art fitness center, a restorative Spa by JW, and a swimming pool. A curated suite of recreational spaces - including a dynamic Kids Club and an elegant Safari Lounge - ensures a stay that is as enriching as it is tranquil.

INDONESIA

Manado Marriott Resort & Spa (Opening Q1 2026)

Where: Manado, Indonesia

Why Go? Opening in early 2026, Manado Marriott Resort & Spa will offer a serene coastal retreat where the sea meets the sky in an endless horizon. The resort features 355 rooms, each up to 245 sqm, complemented by balconies or patios ranging from 8 to 150 sqm - many designed for families seeking connected spaces. For those desiring ultimate privacy, villas with up to two bedrooms and private pools provide spacious sanctuaries of calm. Guests can enjoy diverse dining experiences, from an all-day venue with an open kitchen and outdoor seating to a specialty restaurant, relaxed café, The Greatroom, and an open-air pool bar that captures the spirit of the coast. Events and celebrations will unfold across a 1,174 sqm ballroom and four meeting rooms totaling 1,408 sqm, while a 60-seat chapel offers an intimate setting for weddings. Leisure amenities include two resort pools - one with whirlpools and a children's area, and another designed for quiet relaxation - alongside a 24/7 fitness center, a kids' club with dual indoor play zones, and outdoor family spaces.

JAPAN

Courtyard by Marriott Okinawa Resort (Opening Q2 2026)

Where: Okinawa Kise, Japan

Why Go? A brand debut in Okinawa, Courtyard by Marriott Okinawa Resort will offer a fresh gateway to Okinawa's northern coast. Set along the pristine white sands of Kise Beach and framed by panoramic views of Nago Bay and lush mountains, the resort combines seaside tranquility with Courtyard's signature modern practicality. The resort will feature 160 guest rooms, each with a private balcony, including spacious family rooms and suites overlooking the ocean or mountains. Designed by renowned Japanese architectural firm Kume Sekkei, the resort will showcase contemporary aesthetics and functional elegance. Guests can enjoy an all-day dining restaurant, a vibrant lobby bar, fitness center, and kids' club, as well as a 210-square-meter function space ideal for retreats and social events. With convenient access from Naha Airport and proximity to attractions such as Busena Marine Park and Kise Country Club, Courtyard by Marriott Okinawa Resort promises a refreshing coastal escape for both leisure and business travelers.

Moxy Niseko Village (Opening Q3 2026)

Where: Hokkaido Niseko, Japan

Why Go? Opening in summer 2026, Moxy Niseko Village will bring a bold, spirited energy to one of Japan's most iconic mountain destinations. Located in the heart of Niseko, the hotel will offer effortless access to world-class ski slopes in winter and invigorating outdoor adventures in summer. True to Moxy's playful spirit, the property will feature stylish, tech-forward rooms and vibrant social spaces designed for connection. At its buzzing bar, guests can gather over craft cocktails, music, and flavors inspired by Hokkaido's rich culinary heritage. Perfect for next-generation travelers, Moxy Niseko Village promises a dynamic base for exploring Niseko's year-round lifestyle - where snow-capped peaks, lush landscapes, and local culture converge in an atmosphere of fun and freedom.

HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa (Opening Q4 2026)

Where: Kanagawa Hakone, Japan

Why Go? Opening in late 2026, HOTEL THE MITSUI HAKONE will bring a new dimension of refined luxury to the historic landscapes of Kowakudani. Set across a breathtaking 135,000 square meters of storied mountain landscape, the hotel will feature 126 exquisitely appointed guest rooms, offering an immersive retreat surrounded by nature. Built on the historical grounds of the family's former mountainside villas, the hotel carries a rich cultural heritage that deepens its sense of place. Guided by the brand's philosophy of "Embracing Japan's Beauty," the experience harmonizes Hakone's serene natural environment with sophisticated Japanese hospitality, creating a destination where history, culture, and contemporary elegance converge.

MYANMAR

Fairfield by Marriott Yangon (Opening Q2, 2026)

Where: Yangon, Myanmar

Why Go? A brand debut in Myanmar, Fairfield by Marriott Yangon will introduce the brand's signature promise of simple, stress-free hospitality to the destination. Located in the city's Insein district, the hotel overlooks Yangon's skyline and the iconic Shwedagon Pagoda. Its 203 rooms and suites will be thoughtfully equipped with modern amenities, while a flexible co-working concept cater to a new generation of executives and entrepreneurs. On the 17th floor, a striking restaurant and bar will serve all-day dining – from breakfast to casual bites and evening meals with a farm-to-table ethos, complemented by show kitchens and specialty stations such as a Noodle Bar. Guests can also unwind at The Bar, a stylish space for craft cocktails and local brews. Additional amenities will include a 24/7 concierge and convenience store, fitness center, and seven versatile function spaces, including the 230 sqm Fairfield Grand Ballroom. Combining Marriott's international standards with exceptional value, Fairfield by Marriott Yangon is designed for both business and leisure travelers seeking comfort and connectivity in the heart of the city.

SINGAPORE

Varel Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel (Opening Q1 2026)

Where: Singapore

Why Go? Opening early 2026, Varel Singapore, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel will bring a distinctive blend of art, culture, and contemporary hospitality to the city's vibrant Selegie Road Arts District. Surrounded by leading creative institutions such as NAFA, LASALLE, and SOTA, the hotel sits at the heart of Singapore's artistic pulse. Its central location offers effortless access to iconic destinations - from the luxury boutiques of Orchard Road and the energy of Bugis Street to the historic Bras Basah-Bugis precinct and Marina Bay's glittering waterfront. Inspired by Southeast Asia's rich heritage, Varel Singapore will feature 128 elegantly designed guestrooms and four unique dining concepts, each promising a sensory journey. More than a stay, the hotel offers an invitation to experience Singapore through the lens of creativity and culture.

SOUTH KOREA

Sheraton Jeju Hotel (Opening Q2 2026)

Where: Jeju Island, South Korea

Why Go? Positioned along the island's northern coastline, Sheraton Jeju Hotel offers sweeping ocean views and convenient access to the city center. Guests can choose from 402 refreshed rooms and suites, including ocean, harbor, and mountain-view accommodations, as well as dedicated family-friendly options. Culinary experiences will span three distinctive venues - a restaurant, bar, and café - designed to suit every palate. The hotel will introduce Sheraton Club, located on the sixth floor with panoramic sea views, and the Sheraton Jeju Infinity Pool - the longest year-round heated ocean-view pool in Jeju City at 100 meters - complete with a pool bar, fitness center, and sauna. With its modern design and thoughtful amenities, Sheraton Jeju Hotel promises an inviting blend of relaxation and sophistication for both domestic and international travelers.

THAILAND

Fairfield by Marriott Krabi (Opening Q2, 2026)

Where: Krabi, Thailand

Why Go? A brand debut in Thailand, Fairfield by Marriott Krabi will bring the brand's signature simplicity and comfort to one of Thailand's most captivating coastal destinations. Located steps from Nopparat Thara Beach, the resort will offer a serene setting framed by turquoise waters and dramatic limestone cliffs. Guests can choose from thoughtfully designed accommodations, including family-friendly rooms and exclusive pool-access options, all crafted for relaxation and convenience. Leisure amenities will include an inviting outdoor pool and spaces designed for both quiet retreats and social gatherings. With its prime location near Ao Nang's vibrant dining and entertainment scene, Fairfield by Marriott Krabi promises an approachable yet memorable stay - perfect for travelers seeking a balance of natural beauty, modern comfort, and authentic Thai hospitality.

VIETNAM

Hoi An Marriott Resort & Spa (Opening Q2 2026)

Where: Hoi An, Vietnam

Why Go? Opening in mid-2026, Hoi An Marriott Resort & Spa will offer a serene escape on Vietnam's central coast, commanding a prime position along Cua Dai Beach. Just minutes from Hoi An's UNESCO World Heritage-listed old town, the resort blends modern sophistication with cultural charm. Its 281 spacious rooms and suites will feature locally inspired accents, while six dining venues include the brand's signature Greatroom, a beachfront restaurant, and Casa Capiz bar with rooftop seating overlooking the ocean. Guests can look forward to unwind with two resort pools, water sports, a soothing spa, and a fully equipped fitness center, while children enjoy an engaging indoor-outdoor kids' club. For events, four flexible spaces - including a 1,000-square-meter ballroom - provide a stunning backdrop for weddings, meetings, and celebrations. Complementing Marriott Bonvoy's beachfront portfolio in nearby Danang, this resort promises an experience where heritage, hospitality, and coastal beauty converge.

# # #

Note on forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected hotel openings, additions and portfolio growth; brand debuts in certain markets and sectors; our development pipeline in certain regions and countries; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories, as of September 30, 2025. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube , and Facebook.

SOURCE Marriott International