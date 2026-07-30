Martial Arts Meets Dance: China's Phenomenal Original Dance Drama Wing Chun to Stage Two Shows in Andong, South Korea

SHENZHEN, China, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally acclaimed Shenzhen original dance drama Wing Chun is set to land in South Korea! From July 31 to August 1, this pinnacle of Chinese stage art will be staged twice at the Andong Culture & Arts Center (안동문화예술의전당), promising Korean audiences an authentic feast of Chinese dance theatre through its groundbreaking fusion of martial arts and dance.

Shenzhen's Original Dance Drama Wing Chun – A Benchmark of Chinese Stage Art

Video Source: Shenzhen Media Group Speed Speed

Produced and performed by the Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, and led by the renowned choreographer duo Han Zhen and Zhou Liya, Wing Chun is widely celebrated as a landmark in contemporary Chinese dance drama. Departing from conventional stage norms, the production innovatively merges two of China's national intangible cultural heritage elements — Wing Chun and Xiangyunsha (gambiered Canton gauze). It pushes the boundaries of theatre and pioneers a stage language where martial arts and dance become one, radiating both Eastern elegance and international appeal.

Since its premiere, Wing Chun has toured major cultural capitals across the globe — including Singapore, London, Paris, Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Toronto — logging over 300 performances. Wherever it goes, it generates enthusiastic acclaim from audiences and critics alike, both at home and abroad.

Wing Chun's Korean Premiere Extends a Heartfelt APEC "Gather in Shenzhen"

Wing Chun arrives in South Korea at a particularly meaningful moment — the APEC "China Year" — as China assumes the APEC chairmanship in 2026. In 2025, Gyeongju, South Korea, successfully hosted the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. In 2026, Shenzhen will take over the baton and host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. This back-to-back hosting by China and South Korea has created a remarkable chapter of Asia-Pacific cooperation and exchange.

China and South Korea are close neighbors separated by a narrow strip of sea, sharing deep-rooted Eastern cultural traditions and a long history of mutual exchange. Andong, often called the 'treasure house of Korean cultural heritage,' is renowned for its rich folk traditions and culture, and is also the hometown of President Lee Jae-myung.

Wing Chun's Korea tour is a signature cultural exchange event of the APEC "China Year". It not only reflects the friendship forged through the two countries' consecutive APEC hostings, but also represents a high-level, in-depth dialogue between civilizations. At the same time, the performances extend a sincere invitation to the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen — a heartfelt "Shenzhen invitation" that looks forward to welcoming Korean friends once again.

In addition to the two performances, the tour will feature a rich lineup of side events, including Chinese intangible cultural heritage workshops, themed exhibitions, and cultural salons. These activities are designed to build bridges for deeper artistic exchange between China and South Korea, while allowing the Korean public to experience the charm of China's intangible cultural heritage up close, fostering greater mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and opening a new chapter in China–South Korea cultural ties.

Shenzhen Media Group reporters will cover the run of Wing Chun in South Korea.

SOURCE Shenzhen Media Group