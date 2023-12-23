MARY KAY EARNS A PLACE ON FORBES' 2023 LIST OF AMERICA'S LARGEST PRIVATE COMPANIES

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Mary Kay Inc., the iconic beauty and entrepreneurship development company, once again earned a place on the Forbes' list. Among the Largest Private Companies in the United States in 2023, as selected by Forbes magazine, Mary Kay successfully secured its position.

Forbes has been monitoring America's largest private companies since 1985. The list for 2023, comprising 258 entrants, is the largest since 2008, when the qualifying sales cutoff was $1 billion. Forbes raised the threshold to $2 billion in revenues in 2009, and it has remained unchanged since then.

In addition to being listed among the Largest Private Companies in the United States, Mary Kay has also achieved recognition on Forbes' coveted employer list. In recent years, Forbes has honored Mary Kay as a Best Mid-Size Employer, Best Employer for Diversity, and Best Employer for Women.

Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, Mary Kay Inc. was listed on the New York Stock Exchange as MKY in 1976, becoming the first company on the NYSE chaired by a woman. In 1985, Mary Kay Inc. returns to private family ownership, aiming to better serve the interests of independent beauty consultants. Today, Mary Kay continues to be family-owned, and empowers millions of women entrepreneurs in more than 35 markets.

SOURCE MARY KAY