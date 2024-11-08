MasChain Expands Ecosystem with New Grant Recipient, Frac

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Masverse is pleased to announce Frac as the latest grant recipient and onboard partner within the MasChain ecosystem. Frac has been awarded a grant of RM200,000 as part of this initiative. By joining MasChain, Frac brings extensive expertise in fractional tokenisation, adding unique value to our layer one infrastructure and strengthening our commitment to advancing blockchain innovation and adoption.

Commitment to Innovation

MOA signing between FRAC Sdn Bhd and Masverse Sdn Bhd: (From left) Mr Melvin Tan (Chief Investment Officer of FRAC), Mr Japhet Lim (Chief Executive Officer of FRAC), Mr Richard Koay (Chief Marketing Officer of Masverse) and Mr Seong Jiann Koay (Chief Financial Officer of Masverse).

MasChain remains committed to fostering projects that drive technological evolution and innovation. As a public-permissioned blockchain and layer one infrastructure, MasChain continues to support ventures like Frac that push the boundaries of blockchain applications. This collaboration underscores our dedication to establishing Malaysia as a Web 3.0 and RWA (Real-World Asset) blockchain-era leader.

Frac's Role

Frac's pioneering approach to fractional asset tokenisation aligns seamlessly with MasChain's vision, offering new solutions for digital asset management on a secure and scalable public-permissioned blockchain. Their established expertise in enhancing fractional asset trading contributes to MasChain's goal of providing accessible, reliable, and efficient blockchain infrastructure in Malaysia and beyond.

Looking Ahead

With Frac now integrated into the MasChain ecosystem, both organisations look forward to future synergies that will unlock innovative possibilities for real-world asset tokenisation and other blockchain applications. This partnership will significantly advance Malaysia's blockchain landscape, further solidifying MasChain's role as a foundational layer in the region's digital economy.

About Masverse

Masverse is a trailblazer in blockchain solutions, working closely with government agencies and industry leaders to create innovative platforms enabling seamless blockchain technology adoption. MasChain, as part of the Masverse portfolio, remains dedicated to supporting ventures accelerating digital transformation and economic development in Malaysia.

SOURCE Masverse