Mascot of Hangzhou Asian Para Games “Feifei” welcome media all over the world at MMC

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mascot of the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou, which is called Feifei, inspired by the image of "Divine Bird" in Liangzhu culture. Let's follow Feifei and explore the day at the Main Media Centre of the 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou.

SOURCE Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee