Mastercard and NEC collaborate to advance in-store biometric payments

The partnership will bring the Biometric Checkout Program to the Asia Pacific region, expanding reach across the globe

PURCHASE, N.Y. and TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an everchanging digital environment, merchants and consumers are looking for more seamless, secure, and innovative checkout experiences. Now, the trusted technology that uses your face to unlock your phone or tablet can soon be used to help consumers speed through in-store checkout thanks to a strategic partnership between Mastercard and NEC Corporation.

Through a signed Memorandum of Understanding the partnership will implement NEC's face recognition and liveness verification technology, and Mastercard's payment enablement and optimized user experience to drive global scale.

"As retailing environments continue to evolve and choices in ways to pay rapidly expand, biometric solutions offer a seamless, quick and secure checkout, without needing to unlock a phone or insert a PIN," said Ajay Bhalla, President, Cyber and Intelligence Solutions, Mastercard. "This partnership with NEC will enable us to bring exciting new biometric payments to customers in countries across Asia Pacific and lead the world in safe and convenient checkout experiences."

"By utilizing NEC's world-class face recognition technology, the new payment system will provide both security and convenience," said Takao Iwai, Corporate Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Financial Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "By collaborating with Mastercard, which has payment assets used around the world, NEC will provide a new payment experience, aiming to create a world where everyone can use digital technology with safety."

Consumers worldwide are embracing the convenience and security of biometrics. In fact, 82%[1] of consumers in Asia Pacific use at least one form of biometrics already, with the average consumer reporting they use three types. Likewise, businesses are embracing biometric authentication. By 2025, biometrics will authenticate over $3 trillion in payment transactions.

Mastercard's Biometric Checkout Program, which launched with a pilot in Brazil last year, is set to transform in-store payments with consumers simply smiling or waving to pay. The Program provides participants with a framework that addresses security, biometric performance, data protection and privacy requirements, for financial institutions, merchants, and technology providers within the ecosystem. NEC is an early enrollee of the Program.

Merchants can benefit from shorter lines, increased security and more hygienic conditions. Additionally, loyalty programs can be integrated in the checkout system, for faster more tailored offers at purchase as part of any successful business strategy. Biometrics can play a key role in helping merchants build a more engaging relationship with their customers while driving sales.

Mastercard and NEC will showcase this latest payment experience at Singapore Fintech Festival from November 15 to 17th.

[1] Mastercard Biometric Checkout Program Consumer Research, 2022

About NEC

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.NEC.com

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

