Materials Analysis Technology Inc. and CEO, Dr. Yong-Fen Hsieh, Wins Master Entrepreneur and Corporate Excellence Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 is pleased to honor Taiwan's outstanding business leaders and enterprises who have played instrumental roles in spearheading Asia's resurgence on the global stage. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The APEA aims to congregate exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Dr. Yong-Fen Hsieh is among the award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category in the Professional & Business Services industry. Her company, Materials Analysis Technology Inc. (MA-tek) also received the Corporate Excellence Award in the same event. Founded in 2002, MA-tek is a third-party commercial laboratory, providing services in Materials Analysis (MA), Failure Analysis (FA), and Reliability Testing (RA) services.

Dr. Hsieh commenced her career in 1994 as the department head of Materials Analysis, Failure Analysis, and Quality Assurance in the QRA division for the UMC, IC Wafer Foundry. With a wide knowledge base in various industries, Dr. Hsieh decided to contribute to the Taiwanese community by running a Third Party Lab in a commercial way, thus, founding MA-tek.

As Chairman and CEO, Dr. Hsieh guided MA-tek as a ground-zero business, turning a profit by the second year with growing revenue for the past 20 years with an accumulative CAGR of around 20%. The market value of MA-tek has gone up rapidly to USD 500-600M, which is equivalent to around 20-30 times that of the company capital (USD 21M), and the total asset (USD 200M) is about 10 times that of the capital (USD 21M). Besides that, the company's total number of employees is around 1200-1300 people as of this year. Considering the business scale and the size of the operation, MA-tek was known to be the largest RD center in the worldwide market.

Dr. Hsieh's vision and MA-tek's mission are mainly focused on the establishment of a comprehensive/commercial lab, so as to enhance the RD support of Taiwan's high-tech industry. This desire has stayed strong even after 20 years of endeavor in her career. The long-term vision of MA-tek's expansion into global markets is likely to be realized in the coming 5-10 years with existing 15 locations in Hsinchu, Jubei, and Tainan in Taiwan; Shanghai, Xiamen, and Shenzhen in mainland China; Nagoya and Kumamoto in Japan, and planned expansion to Arizona, U.S.

For the company's Corporate Excellence Award, in 2022, the consolidated annual revenue was historically high at NTD 3,973 million, with an 18.2% growth rate; and a net profit after tax of NTD 627 million (a significant increase of 7.12% compared to the last year). MA-tek's optimized product portfolio and operational efficiency raised the gross margin from 35.88% to 36.91%.

Key strategy deployment has been crucial to MA-tek's success which includes "FREE delivery" of sample shipping, dedicated "Customer Services and Project Management", "Total Solution Services", "One Day Turn-Around", and "AI-assisted management systems".

Dr. Hsieh envisions MA-tek's global presence to be epitomized by "Where there is a science park, there is MA-tek" and "To be the best R&D partner with valuable clients in the high-tech industry". To serve customers efficiently, MA-tek has set up a service network in Taiwan, mainland China, Japan, and the U.S. with center facilities and subsidiary service hubs.

In the future, development strategies shall follow the company's VIP clients to those well-developed countries and pursue digitized IOT connections for mobile phones, notebook PCs, and automotive vehicles, improving driving safety and information security. The versatile applications of electronic products will bring in another big wave of analytical demands in every respect.

