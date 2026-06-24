Matrixdock Expands XAUm to Stellar, Bringing Bureau Veritas-Audited and LBMA-Accredited Tokenized Gold to the Stellar Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixdock, Asia's leading Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform, today announced the expansion of its flagship tokenized gold product, XAUm, to the Stellar network, extending institutional-grade access to physical gold through Stellar, an established blockchain platform for payments, asset issuance, and real-world asset innovation.

The expansion to Stellar reflects Matrixdock's continued commitment to connecting traditional stores of value with blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Institutional-grade tokenized gold is now natively issued on Stellar, extending XAUm's role as a reserve-grade asset in on-chain financial systems. XAUm has grown to rank among the top 4 tokenized gold products globally and Asia's largest, with over 88,000 unique on-chain addresses and 730,000 lifetime transactions across its ecosystem.

The Stellar Development Foundation is making a direct investment in XAUm as part of its on-chain treasury diversification, reinforcing XAUm's growing role as a reserve-grade asset for institutional treasuries.

Stellar's established infrastructure for asset issuance, payments, and financial applications makes it a natural home for XAUm as Matrixdock complements this foundation by serving as the reserve layer for on-chain finance, bringing institutional-grade assets on-chain with transparency, asset integrity, and real utility.

This follows a May 2026 collaboration between the Stellar Development Foundation and The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), whose subsidiaries processed $4.7 quadrillion in securities transactions in 2025. DTCC announced plans to connect its tokenization service to the Stellar network as part of its multi-chain strategy.

"Bringing XAUm to Stellar gives institutions and treasuries access to an asset that strengthens the network's foundation for real-world finance," said Raja Chakravorti, Stellar Development Foundation Chief Business Officer.

XAUm is a fully allocated, institutional-grade tokenized gold asset. Each XAUm token is backed 1:1 by 99.99% purity LBMA-accredited physical gold, securely stored with leading custodians Brink's and Malca-Amit. Reserves are independently audited by Bureau Veritas, the same firm that verifies the world's largest gold ETFs, with Stellar smart contracts audited by OtterSec and Runtime Verification.

Expanding the Utility of Tokenized Gold

As the tokenized asset market continues to evolve, attention is increasingly shifting from simply bringing assets on-chain toward enabling practical financial applications around them.

"Every chain we expand to must meet the same standard as our assets do: institutional trust, verifiable integrity, and real utility," said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. "Stellar's proven track record in connecting financial institutions to blockchain infrastructure and its growing role in real-world assets make it a natural fit for Matrixdock's vision. By bringing fully allocated, independently audited gold onto Stellar, we're expanding access to transparent, institutional-grade reserve assets across leading blockchain networks."

XAUm will be integrated with Stellar DEX liquidity pools and lending markets, with on-chain liquidity support provided by Wave Digital Assets. XAUm-dedicated deposit vaults will also be launched in partnership with Stellar, enabling institutional clients to deposit, hold, and earn XAUm natively.

These integrations are designed to establish XAUm as a core RWA collateral asset across the Stellar ecosystem, providing users, protocols, and institutional treasuries with access to a physically-backed, fully-allocated gold instrument with on-chain utility.

By issuing XAUm on Stellar, Matrixdock is advancing a vision of bringing transparent, verifiable, high-quality reserve-grade assets into on-chain capital markets.

About Stellar

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders smart contracts functionality and a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not investment, financial, legal, or tax advice, or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any asset. XAUm availability, redemption, and related services are subject to applicable terms, eligibility requirements, and jurisdictional restrictions.

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is Asia's leading real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, focused on bringing institutional-grade assets onto on-chain capital markets through fully allocated, transparent, and verifiable structures.

Its products include Matrixdock Gold (XAUm) and Silver (XAGm), each backed 1:1 by LBMA-accredited bullion with token-to-bar allocation, and STBT, a tokenized short-term U.S. Treasury product designed for on-chain liquidity and collateral use. All assets are held in professional custody, independently verified, with full transparency and integration across leading blockchain ecosystems.

Matrixdock also partners with sovereign and institutional initiatives, including the architecture and technical development of TER, the world's first sovereign-backed gold token for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Matrixdock is building the reserve layer for on-chain capital markets.

Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/

SOURCE Matrixdock