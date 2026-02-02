Matrixport Announces In-Principle Approval for Regulated Financial Services in Gelephu Mindfulness City

SINGAPORE and GELEPHU, Bhutan, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport announces that its Bhutan entity, Matrix Bhutan Pte Ltd, has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Gelephu Financial Services Office (GFSO) to operate regulated financial services within or from Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

The In-Principle Approval represents an important milestone in Matrixport's long-term commitment to building regulated, institution-grade virtual asset financial services. It reflects Matrixport's focus on operating within clear regulatory frameworks, with compliance, governance, and risk management forming the foundation of sustainable innovation.

"We have always believed that innovation in virtual assets requires operating within regulation, and the clarity and engagement provided by Gelephu Mindfulness City gives us the confidence to build responsibly," said John Ge, Co-Founder & CEO of Matrixport.

Subject to the fulfilment of final regulatory conditions, the proposed licence would permit Matrix Bhutan Pte Ltd to carry out the following regulated activities:

Providing Money Services

Dealing in Investments as Matched Principal

Providing Custody

No regulated services will be offered until all licensing requirements are satisfied and final approval is granted by the GFSO.

Strategic Entry into Gelephu Mindfulness City

Matrixport's decision to establish a presence in GMC is anchored in the city's clear regulatory framework and constructive supervisory engagement for financial services and virtual asset activities. The jurisdiction provides an environment that supports responsible participation, operational discipline, and long-term development within the digital finance sector.

Regulatory and Compliance Focus

Matrixport's proposed operations in GMC will be underpinned by:

Regulated payment-related activities conducted within an approved supervisory framework

Robust compliance, AML, and risk-management controls aligned with international standards

Strong governance and internal oversight, consistent with Matrixport's global operating principles

All activities will be conducted strictly in accordance with applicable GMC and GFSO regulatory requirements.

In support of GFSO's efforts to foster a vibrant and sustainable financial sector, Matrxport plans to participate as an early industry contributor to the proposed Center of Excellence (CoE) focused on strengthening compliance capabilities within the financial ecosystem of GMC. Through this initiative, Matrixport will contribute industry-led training support aimed at upskilling local Bhutanese talent with practical and current compliance skillsets. The CoE is intended to serve as a collaborative platform for training programmes, industry and academic partnerships, career guidance, and talent development initiatives to support companies operating in GMC, and to contribute to Bhutan's longer-term ambition to build a recognized hub for compliance expertise.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is a global leading one-stop digital asset financial services platform that bridges traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem through technology and regulatory compliance. The company has grown into a unicorn with a valuation exceeding US$1 billion and has established a licensed and regulated presence across major financial centres, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. With seven offices worldwide, Matrixport manages more than US$7 billion in assets, facilitates monthly trading volumes exceeding US$7 billion, with cumulative interest payments surpassing US$2 billion. Its platform offers a comprehensive range of digital financial services including custody, wealth and yield management, structured products, and trading solutions for global clients.

