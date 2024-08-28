Matrixport Launches New Spot Trading Feature to Enhance User Trading Experience

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, Asia's largest one-stop financial services platform, announced the launch of a new spot trading service system, Matrixport Spot Trading. This new feature provides a seamless trading experience to enhance Matrixport's in-app user experience and gives users greater liquidity and depth. Users can now gain a competitive edge in the market compared to other centralized crypto exchanges, whilst enjoying the lowest spot trading fees available in the industry of only 0.03%.

Matrixport has enhanced the spot trading experience for users on its platform with Matrixport Spot Trading. Compared to its previous spot trading, the newly launched feature simplifies the user journey for a seamless trading experience. With no additional KYC required, users can simply transfer their assets into their MP spot account and start trading. In addition, Matrixport Spot Trading stands out for the diversity of its trading pairs and the depth of order books, ensuring that the real-time price of Matrixport's spot market remains consistent with that of leading crypto exchanges. This ensures price stability even in times of market volatility or when large transactions occur. In addition, Matrixport has launched the "Spot VIP Program" to reward frequent traders with lower transaction fees¹. The higher a user's VIP level, the lower the spot transaction fees incurred. The highest tier of VIPs enjoy spot trading fees reduced to 0.03%.

John Ge, CEO of Matrixport emphasized Matrixport's commitment to expanding its product offerings and creating a user-friendly financial services platform: "Since its establishment in 2019, Matrixport has continuously refined its products to enhance the user experience. Spot trading is fundamental to all crypto users and an important part of their asset allocation. We are confident that the newly launched Matrixport Spot Trading system will simplify spot trading transactions for our users and improve the overall user experience. We are committed to building an entry-grade ecosystem for the crypto space, by providing every cryptocurrency user with a personalized super account that delivers a comprehensive suite of innovative and easy-to-use crypto investment products and financial services tailored for all levels of expertise."

The inauguration of Matrixport Spot Trading has enhanced Matrixport's trading capabilities and concurrently reduced users' barriers to trading with its products. Matrixport is poised to fulfill its ambitions of establishing a comprehensive one-stop crypto financial platform. Prioritizing users at the center of what we do, Matrixport has instituted 24/7 client support to ensure an optimal trading experience for its users.

¹ VIP levels are based on "30-day trading volume" and "current assets" data.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world's leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users with diverse crypto financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

Matrixport is licensed in Hong Kong (TCSP and Money Lender), operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland's FINMA SRO-VFQ. It was recognized by CB Insights as one of the "50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies" and featured in the Hurun "2024 Global Unicorn List."

Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com

SOURCE Matrixport