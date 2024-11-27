Matsuya Ginza Transforms Luxury Shopping for Tourists with Launch of Digital Platform

Matsuyaginza.com is First Japanese Department Store to Offer Global Customers a "Click and Collect" Service Including Tax Refund

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matsuya Co., Ltd., through its consolidated subsidiary company, MATSUYA GINZA.com, announces its new online shopping hub ( https://www.matsuyaginza.com/en/ ), launching on Wednesday, 27th of November 2024.

This hub brings the elegance and innovation of Matsuya Ginza into the digital realm. Its unparalleled aesthetics and cutting-edge technological features further enhance the customer experience, ushering in a new era for luxury shopping in Japan.

Matsuya has been shaping Japan's luxury retail landscape for more than 150 years, first serving as a kimono retailer before opening as a luxury department store, offering fashion, cosmetics, food and homewares. As its flagship store, Matsuya Ginza, located in Tokyo's chicest shopping district, approaches its 100th anniversary, the brand extends its shopping experience and impeccable service with the introduction of https://www.matsuyaginza.com/en/ . This platform makes Matsuya Ginza the first Japanese department store to offer global customers a "click and collect" service, including tax refund. The product lineup includes MIU MIU, Prada, Roger Vivier, Aesop and Tom Ford Beauty, etc.

The launch marks a deep digital transformation for the store, providing a seamless shopping experience that optimises customer convenience and personalisation. Customers can utilise the hub's "click and collect" function to browse Matsuya Ginza's extensive product lineup from the comfort of their homes and collect them at the store's 4th-floor pick-up counter. Japan residents can opt to have their products delivered to their homes at an extra cost. International customers can make their shopping experience far more efficient, by receiving tax refunds on their purchases at the same pick-up counter.

This multi-purpose platform also allows customers to reserve products. Matsuya Ginza is revered for its comprehensive curation of "glocal" products, offering high-end international products and traditional, regional items that support Japan's artisans, designers and architects. The new platform will ensure international shoppers and busy locals alike can avoid the disappointment of finding that these unique items are out of stock by reserving them in advance.

This customer-centric digital platform further elevates the services offered by Matsuya Ginza. New products, brand insights, concierge shopping appointments and in-store pickup are all designed to provide 360-degree support by seamlessly integrating communication, information sharing, and sales into a single, user-friendly platform.

To celebrate the launch of this new platform, Matsuya Ginza will host an interactive launch event from Wednesday, November 27th to Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024, inviting customers to experience a fusion of in-store tradition and digital innovation. There will be activity areas inside and outside the store featuring original games for customers, which they can join by scanning QR codes placed at each activity area or by visiting matsuyaginza.com and registering as a new member. Activities and events include:

Interactive Window Experience

Visitors can personalise their shopping journey by creating custom characters for a virtual store adventure or by projecting their wishes onto a vibrant display.



Lucky Gacha Machine

Matsuya's "Lucky Gacha," features exclusive prizes, including 1,000-yen coupons and limited-edition Toray Yokan .



Beauty Cart Experience

Visitors will receive a package of cosmetics samples, an original crane candy, a cookie, and a 1,000-yen coupon.



Mascot Naming Questionnaire

Join the online community by participating in a special survey to name Matsuyaginza.com's original mascot.



Matsuya Pine Tree Game

Experience the charm of Matsuya's heritage with an online game featuring the Matsuyaginza.com mascot.

Mr. Takehiko Furuya, Representative Director of Matsuya Co., Ltd. and Chairman of MATSUYA GINZA.com expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of the new matsuyaginza.com hub: "We're excited about this move to enhance Matsuya Ginza's shopping experience through matsuyaginza.com and maintain our position as the premier luxury shopping experience in Ginza. This launch will be especially valuable to overseas visitors to Japan who can reserve items they want to buy before they even arrive in Japan. They'll benefit from being assured the products they want will be waiting for them in store and that the pickup will be quick and easy, ensuring they don't spend their precious time in Japan queuing."

About Matsuya Co., Ltd

Matsuya Co., Ltd has a 150-year legacy in Japan's luxury landscape. Over the years, it evolved from a kimono retailer to two landmark department stores, in Tokyo's Ginza and Asakusa districts. Its flagship store, Matsuya Ginza, opened in 1925 and has remained a prominent name in Japan's luxury department store sector ever since. Its storied history and focus on forward-thinking retail have seen Matsuya continue to expand its global presence, driven by a vision to create lasting value.

More information about Matsuya Co., Ltd is available at https://www.matsuyaginza.com/en/

Press Release:

https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Matsuya-Ginza-Transforms-Luxury-Shopping-with-Launch-of-New-Digital-Platform-.pdf

Factbook:

https://bluemoonmarketing.jp/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Matsuya-Factbook-202411.pdf

Media Contact:

Asami Yanagisawa, Ayako Noda Bluemoon Marketing Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

+81-3-6859-8484

SOURCE Matsuya Co., Ltd.