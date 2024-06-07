Matthew Green joins Melbourne Capital Group to launch Global Citizenship and Residency team.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne Capital Group (MCG) has strengthened its offering to private clients by establishing a new Citizenship and Residency by Investment team. The team will be led by Matthew Green, Head of Global Citizenship and Residency, who joined MCG in June 2024 to build the franchise. Matthew brings over 20 years of experience in private client advice in the ASEAN region, with a strong track record of delivering for clients.

"I am excited to join Melbourne Capital Group at this pivotal time," said Matthew Green. "I look forward to offering the highest level of service and expertise to our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of global citizenship and residency programmes. Securing global residency through investment provides unparalleled access, enhanced mobility, and lifestyle benefits. It allows our clients to diversify assets, enjoy visa-free travel, and access world-class education and healthcare. Life is too short not to enjoy global access and travel, ensuring a brighter, more stable future for them and their families."

Matthew Green's appointment signals an enhancement to MCG's capabilities, enabling the firm to provide premier investment migration services. This initiative will leverage MCG's extensive network and resources to facilitate seamless and effective pathways for clients seeking citizenship or residency through investment.

With this new division, MCG is poised to meet its clients' needs with the personalised attention and bespoke solutions that clients deserve. This approach reflects MCG's commitment to delivering the highest standards of excellence, ensuring that every client's unique requirements are meticulously addressed, embodying the values of discretion, trust, and unparalleled service.

About Melbourne Capital Group

Melbourne Capital Group (MCG) is a leading financial services firm specialising in structuring, growing, and protecting the wealth of individuals and families. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, MCG serves a diverse clientele, offering bespoke financial advisory and wealth management services. For more information, visit www.melbournecapitalgroup.com

