Mauve Group shines with a Bronze accolade for the 'Best Employer of Record Provider' at the HRM Asia Awards

Mauve Group is awarded Bronze in the 'Best Employer of Record Service Provider' category at the HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards .

. Mauve is proud to gain recognition in Asia's biggest awards for HR solutions.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group announces its latest award win in 2023 – this time, receiving Bronze in the 'Best Employer of Record Service Provider' category at the prestigious HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards. The category recognises innovative service providers and industry leaders, who are shaping today's international employment landscape.

Securing the award win on Friday 3rd November 2023 at the Carlton Hotel in Singapore, the HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards Gala, hosted by HRM Asia, brought together industry leaders and global HR professionals to celebrate excellence and outstanding contributions across the market.

To win Bronze in this award category, Mauve Group faced strong competition through a unique award selection process. It involved securing votes from the HRM Magazine Asia readers, which accounted for 70% of the decision, alongside a rigorous assessment of each company's entry submission by a panel of independent expert judges – carrying a 30% weight.

Mauve Group is proud to gain recognition for its headline service offering, Employer of Record, at Asia's biggest awards for HR solution providers. Imilee Buentipo, Mauve Group's Customer Relations Manager, said:

"We are delighted to receive the Bronze Award in the HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards for Best Employer Service Provider. It signifies our commitment to delivering outstanding global expansion services. I want to thank our incredible team, their hard work, innovation, and dedication are what truly make this 'Best Employer of Record Service Provider' award belong to each one of them."

Receiving this accolade marks Mauve Group's third award win of the year, and highlights Mauve Group's consistent dedication to excellence across international markets.

The award further solidifies the organisation's position as an industry leader in the global HR and Employer of Record industry – supporting businesses of any size and sector, with navigating global expansion and international employment.

About Mauve:

Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record, and business consultancy solutions provider, with over 27 years of experience. Mauve has developed the global knowledge required to support businesses of all sizes, planning international expansion.

For more information, please contact Ellie Simmons, press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

