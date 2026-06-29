MAXHUB Brings Smart Classroom to Nepal's Top University

KATHMANDU, Nepal, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2026, the unveiling ceremony of the Smart Classroom was held at Tribhuvan University (TU) in Nepal. The Smart Classroom at Tribhuvan University was coordinated and driven by International Centre for Higher Education Innovation under the auspices of UNESCO (UNESCO-ICHEI), with academic support from Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) and sponsorship from Chinese education technology enterprise MAXHUB. It is the second Smart Classroom sponsored by MAXHUB.

Unveiling Ceremony of the Smart Classroom Held at Tribhuvan University, Nepal

The launch ceremony was attended by Mr. ZHOU Pan, Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal; Prof. Sushil Bahadur Bajracharya, Vice-Chancellor of Tribhuvan University; Dr. Kedar Prasad Acharya, Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Nepal; Prof. Dr. Mahananda Chalise, Registrar of Tribhuvan University; Prof. Bed Raj Acharya, Dean of the Faculty of Education, Tribhuvan University; Prof. Binod Prasad Dhakal, Vice-Chancellor of Lumbini Technological University; and Prof. Chitra Bahadur Budhathoki, Coordinator of the IIOE Nepal National Centre, among other distinguished guests. Ms. BI Xiaohan, Deputy Director of UNESCO-ICHEI, delivered remarks on behalf of the UNESCO-ICHEI, and Mr. LI Hao, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and South Asia at MAXHUB, delivered the keynote address.

Unveiling Ceremony of the Smart Classroom Held at Tribhuvan University, Nepal

This unveiling ceremony marks a pivotal milestone in the UNESCO-ICHEI Smart Classroom project's journey in Nepal. In September 2024, the UNESCO-ICHEI Smart Classroom project team and MAXHUB engineers traveled to Nepal—known as the "Land of Mountains"—and, despite challenges including frequent power outages during the rainy season and difficult transportation conditions, worked closely with Tribhuvan University to complete the hardware installation and deliver initial teacher training within just seven days. On the morning of 19 May 2026, the UNESCO-ICHEI and MAXHUB teams returned to Tribhuvan University for a second round of Smart Classroom training. The training was designed to familiarise a broader group of local faculty and students with the operation and day-to-day maintenance of the Smart Classroom. After more than a year of localized trials, instructional refinement, and continuous capacity-building, the Smart Classroom—"grown" from the foothills of the Himalayas—has now been officially inaugurated as a key venue for teacher training and learning services in the region.

Smart Classroom Training Session

The Smart Classroom is equipped with interactive touchscreens, a lecture recording and broadcasting system, and a built-in Learning Management System (LMS), enabling hybrid online-offline teaching and learning with data analytics capabilities. Following its inauguration, the classroom will serve four core functions: supporting teaching and learning activities within Tribhuvan University; facilitating the implementation of the IIOE Micro-Certification Programme in Nepal; conducting digital capacity-building training for teachers; and extending outreach to partner institutions across Nepal and the broader South Asian region.

In her address, Ms. BI Xiaohan, Deputy Director of UNESCO-ICHEI, noted that the Smart Classroom is "not merely a classroom, but an action platform." She noted that, on May 20, the 2026 Leadership Policy Dialogue in South Asia was held at Tribhuvan University, during which the IIOE Nepal National Centre was officially unveiled. The launch of the Smart Classroom would provide a powerful implementation engine for the IIOE Nepal National Centre, accelerating the digital transformation of higher education in Nepal.

In his remarks, Mr. LI Hao, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and South Asia at MAXHUB, said that for MAXHUB, education "is never just a business." Where the traditional blackboard once confined teachers and students to "receiving information through a single sensory channel," he noted, MAXHUB's donated Smart Classrooms in Nepal now allow both to engage in learning through interactive touchscreens, video playback, and online classes. Through its recording and AI analytics capabilities, the Smart Classroom enables students in remote regions to access quality educational resources — echoing the global consensus on educational equity.

In the future, UNESCO-ICHEI will continue to work with MAXHUB and other partners to provide technical support, system upgrades, and capacity-building programmes, while collaborating with government agencies, universities, and industry partners to collectively advance the digital transformation of higher education in Nepal and across South Asia.

About MAXHUB

Founded in 2017, MAXHUB is a trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display and unified communications. MAXHUB holds the position of World's No.1 in both collaboration boards and all-in-one LED displays according to Futuresource and TrendForce. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, local teams in 22 countries, and 8 global subsidiaries, MAXHUB delivers innovative solutions that transform how organizations collaborate and communicate worldwide.

About UNESCO-ICHEI

The International Centre for Higher Education Innovation under the auspices of UNESCO (UNESCO-ICHEI), based in Shenzhen, China, was established through cooperation between UNESCO and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government. Approved by the 38th session of the UNESCO General Conference on November 13, 2015, and officially inaugurated on June 8, 2016, UNESCO-ICHEI operates as a UNESCO Category 2 Centre focused on higher education.

SOURCE MAXHUB