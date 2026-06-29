MAXHUB Participates in 2026 Leadership Policy Dialogue in South Asia: Charting Responsible and Innovative AI Integration in Higher Education

KATHMANDU, Nepal, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated display and collaboration solutions, today demonstrated its latest education technologies to university leaders from across South Asia at the "2026 Leadership Policy Dialogue in South Asia: Charting Responsible and Innovative AI Integration in Higher Education."

MAXHUB Participates in 2026 Leadership Policy Dialogue in South Asia

Jointly hosted by the UNESCO Kathmandu Office, Tribhuvan University, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the International Centre for Higher Education Innovation under the auspices of UNESCO (UNESCO-ICHEI), the meeting drew approximately 120 representatives attending in person and over 100 participants joining online from South Asia and beyond. Government officials, higher education leaders, industry experts, and representatives from international organisations attended from Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan and other South Asian countries, as well as China, France and other countries. Among them were 13 university presidents and 26 deans from institutions including Tribhuvan University of Nepal, the University of Dhaka of Bangladesh, the University of Colombo of Sri Lanka, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore of Pakistan, the Maldives National University, and the Royal University of Bhutan.

Li Hao of MAXHUB presented the company's vision for technology-enabled education transformation during the conference. He noted that South Asia is home to approximately 50,000 higher education institutions and over 42 million enrolled students, making it the world's second-largest region in terms of higher education enrolment.

MAXHUB also demonstrated its portable capture system on site, designed to help institutions deliver high-quality educational content with flexibility. The system addresses infrastructure constraints common among schools in the region, enabling both live streaming and recorded content distribution.

Throughout the event, MAXHUB representatives engaged with higher education leaders to understand regional needs and explore potential collaboration opportunities. The company emphasized its commitment to supporting the region's digital transformation through practical technology solutions.

The meeting centred on the digital transformation of South Asian higher education and pathways for the responsible integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into higher education ecosystems. The event also featured the official launch of the IIOE Nepal National Centre.

About MAXHUB

Founded in 2017, MAXHUB is a trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display and unified communications. MAXHUB holds the position of World's No.1 in both collaboration boards and all-in-one LED displays according to Futuresource and TrendForce. With a presence in over 140 countries and regions, local teams in 22 countries, and 8 global subsidiaries, MAXHUB delivers innovative solutions that transform how organizations collaborate and communicate worldwide.

About UNESCO-ICHEI

The International Centre for Higher Education Innovation under the auspices of UNESCO (UNESCO-ICHEI), based in Shenzhen, China, was established through cooperation between UNESCO and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government. Approved by the 38th session of the UNESCO General Conference on November 13, 2015, and officially inaugurated on June 8, 2016, UNESCO-ICHEI operates as a UNESCO Category 2 Centre focused on higher education.

SOURCE MAXHUB