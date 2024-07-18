MAXHUB Expands Global Reach with Opening of Thailand Subsidiary

BANGKOK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a leading provider of interactive displays and solutions, officially opened its Thailand subsidiary on July 11th. The launch event showcased MAXHUB's commitment to the Thai market with demonstrations of cutting-edge products like the V7 XBoard and XCore Kit Pro at their local showroom.

The establishment of MAXHUB's Thai subsidiary marks a significant step in the company's strategy to enhance service efficiency and foster innovation within Thailand. "Our expansion into Thailand is not just about growing our footprint; it's about deepening relationships and tailoring our offerings to meet local needs," said Vice President of MAXHUB. "We are excited to bring our advanced technology solutions closer to our Thai customers and partners."

During the opening ceremony, guests experienced the capabilities of several advanced technologies. MAXHUB's XBoard V7 Series is an all-in-one interactive display that enables secure and seamless collaboration, high-quality video conferencing, and advanced interactive features for users. With its premium design and user-friendly interface, the V7 Series is ideal for organizations of all sizes looking to enhance their remote meetings and presentations.

Another MAXHUB's latest additions, the XCore Kit Pro, is a conferencing solution for medium to large meeting rooms. This solution includes a touch-screen control panel and a mini-PC powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor. With Microsoft Teams Rooms integration, 4K wired content sharing, and dual-screen display capabilities, the XCore Kit Pro offers a comprehensive and user-friendly conferencing experience.

To experience MAXHUB's latest products and solutions firsthand, visit its showroom at MAXHUB Thailand, located at Building, 554/54 12th FL SKYY9 CENTRE Din Daeng Rd, Din Daeng, Bangkok.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a pioneering force in integrated communication and display solutions worldwide, driven by its commitment to innovation through its central research institute and the esteemed C-labs. The company's excellence in research, development, quality control, and supply chain management, including a state-of-the-art smart factory, positions it as a resilient leader. MAXHUB offers a wide array of solutions for business, education, and display, aiming to foster a hub of technology that nurtures meaningful connections and empowers enhanced collaboration, communication, and presentation.

For more information, please visit: www.maxhub.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/14619749.

