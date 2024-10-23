MaxTouch Technology - Contributing to A Sustainable Future in Mobility

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxTouch Technology, which incorporates 27 unique innovations to improve effectiveness, enables Michelin to extend tire life, enhance grip, restrict fuel consumption and minimize CO2 emissions.

Michelin's global goal by 2030 is to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% compared to 2010, aiming to achieve 0% by 2050. Additionally, Michelin aims for over 40% of the raw materials used to produce tires to be renewable or recycled materials by 2030. The company has produced racing tires that use over 60% recycled materials.

For the sixth time, Michelin won the Manufacturer of the Year Award at the 2023 Tire Technology Exhibition in Hanover, Germany MaxTouch technology has been applied to Michelin Primacy SUV+ tires The tread wear indicators on Michelin tire

Awarded as Top 100 Global Innovators

Michelin holds 11.910 active patents worldwide and has been recognized by Clarivate™ as one of the "Top 100 Global Innovators".



"The innovation power and expertise of Michelin has profoundly changed the history of the mobility sector. Nowadays, these foundations help us face challenges in new fields and activities that change lives", emphasized Mr. Florent Menegaux, Chairman of the Michelin Group.

The journey began in 1891 with the invention of the first detachable tire, followed by the introduction of the radial tire in 1946, which extended the lifespan of tires by two to four times compared to conventional tires, significantly improving safety and reducing fuel consumption. Notable initiatives with global impact include the VISION concept tire, which operates without air and is made of bio-based materials, capable of connecting and regenerating tread surfaces suitable for various terrains, and tires made from 63% sustainable materials, which were introduced at the 2023 Le Mans race.

Michelin MaxTouch Technology Meets Diverse Needs

"Longevity" has always been synonymous with Michelin's Legacy. Each tire from the company is a complex combination of over 200 raw materials and undergoes rigorous testing—over one billion kilometers of testing each year, equivalent to circling the globe 40,000 times—to find the optimum balance between grip, performance, durability, and safety. In which, MaxTouch Technology and compound upgrades enable Michelin to extend the lifespan of tires without sacrificing performance. The company has implemented 27 innovations to boost the efficiency of this technology.

In principle, MaxTouch Technology optimizes the tire's contact area with the road. Even pressure distribution, in particular, reduces uneven surface wear, which is a major cause of rapid tire wear and shorter lifespan. A larger contact surface between the tire and the road enhances grip, especially in slippery conditions or during sharp turns, ensuring the driver's safety and stability. An optimized tread design helps reduce rolling resistance, thereby lowering fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Users benefit from tires with MaxTouch since they last longer than normal tires, allowing for savings and minimizing waste, all while protecting the environment.

Michelin's MaxTouch Technology has been extensively applied across a wide range of tires, flexibly and successfully serving different needs. Beyond introducing new technologies, Michelin advises customers on how to maximize tire life through proper maintenance. Users should also look for wear indicators on their tires. When the rubber reaches the specified mark, the tire must be replaced.

MaxTouch exemplifies Michelin's innovative spirit in developing advanced tire technology, providing practical benefits to users while contributing to sustainable development goals.

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading producer of materials and experiences that transform the quality of life. Leveraging its expertise in polymer composite technology, Michelin continuously innovates to create high-quality tires and practical accessories in fields that demand high technological content, such as mobility, construction, aviation, low-carbon energy, and healthcare.

SOURCE Michelin Vietnam