MAY "DREAM BOLD, PLAY BIG" AS GALAXY MACAU WELCOMES GIANT SANTA

The unveiling of the Giant Santa at the East Square has added a striking feature to the city's festive skyline. Welcoming guests with a stylish, all-seasons, and flashy new look, this spectacular Santa is a must-see attraction for visitors. From now until January 7, 2024, visitors and their loved ones to Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel can immerse themselves and their loved ones in the holiday spirit. The festive offerings include captivating installations, exclusive events, live performances, spirited countdown parties, specially curated Christmas and New Year menus and rewarding shopping experiences.

Celebrating Christmas across Macau, guests are invited to embark on a one-of-a-kind open-top bus city tour, hopping on and off at various tourist attractions in Macau. In addition, Galaxy Macau will participate in the 2023 Light Up Macao festival, transforming the city's streets and historic buildings into a "Dazzling Wonderland". Festive elements will also be added to the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, an iconic and newly revitalized cultural and heritage area. These initiatives are part of Galaxy Macau's ongoing partnerships with Macau SAR Government to promote community tourism and boost the night-time economy.

"Today, we are launching a campaign that showcases our enthusiasm to providing local residents and international tourists with diverse, creative and fun-filled experiences," said Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG). "This festive season, we are eager to showcase our newest attractions and offerings that will leave you with unforgettable memories at Galaxy Macau. Together, The Galaxy International Convention Center, Galaxy Arena, Andaz Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau will play a pivotal role in enriching our efforts to create a unique holiday experience that sets Macau apart. So let your imagination soar!"

Indulge in Holiday-themed Feasts

Galaxy Macau is also excited to present a wide array of festive global gastronomy delights across its luxury integrated resort. A selection of finest restaurants, including 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Andaz Kitchen, Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, CHA BEI, Lai Heen, Nagomi, Passion. by Gérard Dubois, Putien, Raffles Lounge & Terrace, Saffron, Terrazza Italian Restaurant, The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Café, Urban Kitchen and Yamazato, will offer special festive menus and sumptuous buffets.

The offerings will showcase a variety of cuisines, including Italian, French, Japanese, Chinese, Thai delicacies. These culinary experiences are set to delight guests' taste buds and bring joy and satisfaction to their family reunion meals this festive season:

At the all-new Andaz Kitchen, an all-day dining neighborhood destination featuring live-action cooking, guests can look forward to celebrating the holiday season with a blend of Chinese, Portuguese, Macanese and neighborhood cuisines. Available on December 24 and 25, the first Andaz Kitchen Christmas Lunch & Dinner Buffet will feature a selection of dishes such as Mediterranean Prawns, Lobster Salad with Purple Sweet Potato and Green Beans, Sichuan Chilled Chicken with Peanut Sauce. The carving station serves Whole Baby Goat, Rustic Portuguese Duck Rice and authentic seafood delights such as "Bacalhau com Todos", a traditional Christmas Poached Codfish with vegetables. The buffet is priced at MOP688 per adult and MOP348 for child.





Raffles Lounge & Terrace offers the first Christmas Degustation Menu, a meticulously curated European Christmas set menu, available on December 24 and 25, priced at MOP1,888. The meal starts with Foie Gras Bonbons and continues with a Pie Tee Shell filled with Lobster Tartare. Guests can choose between Crispy Amadai Fish served with Saffron Potto and a flavorful Bouillabaisse sauce, or the succulent Wagyu Rib eye paired with Banana Shallots and tangy Cranberries. The meal concludes with a refreshing Champagne Rose Sorbet and a classic Christmas Chocolate Yule Log, ensuring a sweet ending to a memorable dining experience.





, guests can unleash their creativity and build their dream home out of gingerbread Guided by CHA BEI's talented pastry chef, the workshop creates a unique experience, combining culinary artistry with festive fun. On and 17, the CHA BEI Gingerbread Workshop will also include an enticing three-course lunch, priced at MOP988 per person. At Terrazza Italian Restaurant , indulge in our one-meter Giant Parma Pizza. Perfect for sharing, this grand feast promises to bring everyone together in the spirit of the season. Café de Paris Monte-Carlo will present 1.5-kilogram Jumbo Lobster Thermidor set menu, a lavish feast that ensures to satisfy the most discerning seafood cravings. A festive one-liter Aomon Mule giant cocktail will be available at The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge , offering a delightful seasonal flavor.





Winter Events and Countdown Parties

The holiday celebrations at Galaxy Macau extend beyond exquisite dining, providing a vibrant array of festive activities and events.

On December 23 at 8pm, guests can delight in the first music show at the Galaxy Auditorium in Galaxy International Convention Center – Galaxy Entertainment Group Christmas Presents "Makoto Ozone with Macao Orchestra". Under the baton of Lio Kuokman, Macao Orchestra Music Director and Principal Conductor, come and enjoy a musical Christmas.





On December 24 and 25, live jazz music will fill the Diamond Lobby at Galaxy Macau, adding to the festive atmosphere.





and 25, live jazz music will fill the Diamond Lobby at Galaxy Macau, adding to the festive atmosphere. The world-class integrated resort will also host a series of spectacular Christmas and New Year mega shows at the Broadway Theater and Galaxy Arena.





Adding to the holiday spirit, the Music Chamber Pop-Up II: Trio Music Ensembles' live music performance by talented local musicians will place at the heart of Galaxy Promenade until November 26 to fill the air with harmonious joy.





From Mid-December to January 1, a Music Festive Parade featuring talented musicians and performers will cruise around Galaxy Promenade to spread joy in this festive season.





, a Music Festive Parade featuring talented musicians and performers will cruise around Galaxy Promenade to spread joy in this festive season. As the year draws to a close, celebrate in style at our spirited countdown parties to welcome the New Year. We invite you to join us at CHINA ROUGE, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton Bar and Lounge, and Andaz Macau.

Celebrating Christmas across Macau

Galaxy Macau is taking the celebrations to the streets of Macau with the "Dream Bold, Play Big" open-top bus. The bus will tour more than 10 renowned landmarks and World Heritage sites, offering visitors a unique way to explore the sights and sounds of Macau from now until December 31. Visitors can hop on and off at tourist attractions, such as the A-Ma Temple, the Macau Tower and the Macau Science Center. A special route will be added for festive nightly laser shows at Galaxy Macau starting from early December.

From December 2 through February 25, 2024, 2023 Light Up Macao festival, will transform the city's streets and historic buildings into a "Dazzling Wonderland". Inspired by the theme "Travel Around the Universe", GEG will provide immersive experience for all local and international visitors through 8 interactive games and festive installations in five designated check-in spots at NAPA, Macau.

Celebrate the holiday season at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, a cultural landmark with Galaxy Macau's special Christmas scene installations, booth activities, live performances and special festive snacks from December 23 to 25 and 31. This latest revitalized space for cultural activities with island characteristics is dedicated to the theme of the shipbuilding industry in Macau.

Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao Government, GEG and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take place on December 3. On December 2 and 3, the 2023 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival will also offer families and kids the opportunity to enjoy the sports fun at Broadway Macau!

Stay tuned for more information about the "Dream Bold, Play Big" Christmas campaign at Galaxy Macau. Visit our website at www.galaxymacau.com or contact our customer service at +853 2888 0888.

