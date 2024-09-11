Maybank Group Global CR Day 2024 empowers over 18,000 lives worldwide

Maybank Singapore diverted 42,000 recycled plastic bottles from landfills and oceans to produce sustainable tee-shirts for employees

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 22,000 Maybank employees worldwide commemorated the 12th Maybank Group Global CR Day where they made a difference to over 18,000 community members in their respective local and international locations, by continuing to play a role in empowering lives and for the environment through sustainable initiatives.

Group photo of Maybank Singapore Country CEO, Mr Alvin Lee and local film-maker Mr Jack Neo, with Maybank employees and participants from Jack Neo’s Pa Zao community group, at Gardens by the Bay

With the theme "Leading the Charge in Sustainability", Maybank Group Global CR Day is part of the Group's flagship employee volunteerism programme, Cahaya Kasih (CK) which is a platform that enables and empowers Maybankers throughout the Group to come together as agents of change in making positive and sustainable impact for communities, the environment and education towards a more sustainable future.

This global initiative is in line with Maybank's Sustainability Commitments, namely to improving the lives of two million households across ASEAN by 2025, achieving one million hours per annum on sustainability and delivering one thousand significant UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDG)-related outcomes by 2025.

The whole-of-country Maybank Singapore team held a 2.5km community walk in partnership with PaPaZao — founded by renowned Singaporean film-maker Jack Neo, to promote healthy lifestyles and social wellness, particularly among seniors, on 7th Sep (Sat) at Gardens by the Bay. Over 1,600 Maybank employees including members of the Board and senior management joined seniors from both PaPaZao and the South East Community Development Council (CDC) for the walk.

Mr Alvin Lee, Maybank Singapore Country CEO said, "At Maybank, we are committed to leading the charge toward a more inclusive and sustainable future, both in big and small ways. Our decision to create sustainable Maybank tee-shirts for our employees—diverting 42,000 recycled plastic bottles from landfills and oceans — is just one way we are actively paving the path toward a greener future. As a Bank dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and community well-being, we are delighted to partner with local film-maker Jack Neo's PaPaZao community movement, to support seniors in pursuing active and healthy lifestyles through fun-filled community walks like today."

Despite the heat, participants were in high spirits, enjoying a scenic walk at Gardens by the Bay, carnival fun, and a lively sing-along led by the PaPaZao team. Maybank employees walked the talk as they were donned in sustainable tee-shirts made of recycled plastic bottles – contributing to an equivalent of 42,000 recycled plastic bottles from landfills and oceans, paving the way to a more sustainable future

The event also celebrated employees who are strong sustainability advocates, and business units were recognised for their efforts towards sustainability commitments.

Around the globe, members of the Board, senior management and employees at various locations, came out in full force to take part in their respective initiatives which included setting up of solar panels, supporting communities' urban farming initiatives, teaching children and the less fortunate living skills or financial planning, setting up of recycling centres, tree planting and many more.

