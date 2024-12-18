Maybank Securities and Citi Bring Global Securities Lending to Retail Investors in Singapore

Retail investors to gain greater value and extra income through the combination of Maybank Securities' retail strength with Citi's innovative securities lending platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybank Securities has collaborated with Citi to combine their strengths and deliver a market-leading offering in Singapore. Leveraging Citi's extensive global agency lending capabilities alongside Maybank's reputation as a leading securities house in Singapore, this strategic collaboration enables Maybank Securities to facilitate the lending of retail clients' global equity holdings using Citi's established and market leading platform.

This opportunity allows Maybank Securities clients to earn a portion of the fees paid by borrowers of securities and unlocks the potential to monetize otherwise idle assets. The collaboration underscores Maybank Securities' commitment to providing Maybank Securities clients with greater market opportunities and innovative solutions that drive performance and portfolio optimization.

Maybank Securities will leverage its leading position in Singapore and its large ASEAN client base to utilize Citi Securities Lending Access™ ("CSLA") platform. Launched in 2021, CSLA combines Citi's robust securities lending platform with cutting-edge technology from Sharegain. Citi was the first global bank to work with Sharegain, offering a solution that digitizes the entire securities lending lifecycle and democratizes the securities lending market. The collaboration with Maybank Securities marks the introduction of CSLA in Asia.

"With CSLA, Citi is enabling a broader base of market participants to reap the benefits of securities lending," said Eusebio Sanchez, Head of Execution Services for Japan, Asia North and Australia and Asia South at Citi Securities Services. "In addition to benefiting our clients and their underlying customers, the solution gives borrowers access to new pools of untapped securities. We are proud to bring CSLA to Asia with Maybank Securities as we continue to develop leading digital solutions that bring value to our clients and address their evolving post-trade needs."

Alexander Thorhauge, Head of Retail Business at Maybank Securities said, "Maybank Securities stands by its commitment to continuously enhance our products and solutions for our clients. With the launch of securities lending, our retail clients now have a unique opportunity to generate additional returns from their existing portfolios. We are excited to collaborate with Citi to leverage its state-of-the art CSLA platform for this differentiated offering."

With a focus on empowering the investment process and with approximately US$26 trillion in assets under custody and administration, Citi Securities Services connects and serves clients and partners like Maybank Securities across the entire trade and investment ecosystem. This collaboration enables Maybank Securities to enhance the investment opportunities available to its retail clients, providing seamless share lending capabilities. It further underscores the commitment of both institutions to deliver innovative and comprehensive financial solutions.

About Citi:

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd.

Maybank Securities is part of Maybank Investment Banking Group (Maybank IBG), the investment banking arm of Maybank, one of Asia's leading banking groups and ASEAN's fourth largest bank by assets. Maybank IBG is ASEAN's leading home-grown investment banking group with deep capabilities in investment banking and advisory services, and securities trading, sales and research with full-fledged operations and research teams in six ASEAN markets—Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam—and the bank is also present in Hong Kong SAR, India, UK and US. Maybank IBG has won over 1,000 awards since its formation for its capabilities in capital markets, research, investment banking, custodian services, sustainability-linked transactions, and Islamic financing. It seeks to be the force for equitable prosperity and to become ASEAN's leading Sustainability-First investment bank by Humanising Financial Services.

SOURCE Citi