MCB Ventures and EV Dynamics Form Strategic Alliance to Launch Purpose-Driven Operations Subsidiary

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Dynamics (EVD) and MCB Ventures are excited to announce the launch of their new fully-owned subsidiary, EVD.MCB, focused on revolutionizing eco-capital operations across Asia and Africa. This powerful collaboration unites the expertise and innovation of both companies to drive the rapid adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced power generation and storage solutions in hyper-growth regions, paving the way for a more equitable and sustainable future.

Leading with EV Dynamics

EV Dynamics, a Hong Kong-based public company since 1996, is at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies, specializing in electric vehicles, battery technology, and mining. Known for its advanced lithium-ion polymer solid battery technology, EVD is already making waves with its electric bus project in partnership with the Hong Kong Productivity Council. With strategic alliances across Europe and the Americas, EVD is set to lead the charge in global EV markets, ensuring its products meet the highest international standards.

MCB Ventures: Future-Proofing Finance

MCB Ventures is a venture capital platform that seamlessly integrates traditional finance (TradeFi) with decentralized finance (DeFi) within the blockchain ecosystem. Focused on sectors such as regenerative energy, biofuel production, and next-gen AI, MCB Ventures is committed to driving impactful projects through government-backed initiatives and solid business models. Their distinctive approach of combining Government-to-Government (G2G) projects through public-private partnerships (PPP) with Real World Assets (RWA) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) positions them as pioneers in integrating physical and digital innovation.

A Vision for the Future

The formation of EVD.MCB is a strategic move to harness the immense growth potential in Asia and Africa. By capitalizing on local opportunities and fostering strong government partnerships, the new subsidiary aims to:

Expand Operations : Target high-growth regions with tailored low-carbon solutions, including but not limited to cutting-edge renewable energy initiatives and transformative biofuel projects, driving robust economic growth and environmental resilience.

: Target high-growth regions with tailored low-carbon solutions, including but not limited to cutting-edge renewable energy initiatives and transformative biofuel projects, driving robust economic growth and environmental resilience. Lead in Green Innovation : Establish EVD.MCB as a leader in the commercial EV and power sectors, setting new benchmarks for responsibility.

: Establish EVD.MCB as a leader in the commercial EV and power sectors, setting new benchmarks for responsibility. Enhance Corporate Value: The successful rollout of regenerative initiatives is expected to significantly boost the valuation of both parent companies, reflecting their commitment to an Environmental, Social, and Governance future.

A Joint Commitment to a Carbon-Neutral World

This partnership between MCB Ventures and EV Dynamics is more than just a business venture; it's a commitment to creating an eco-conscious, carbon-neutral world. EVD.MCB will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique challenges of the regions they serve. Together, they are poised to make a lasting impact on the future of sustainable development in high-potential markets.

A Proven Leadership Executive Driving the Success of Our New Venture

The success of our newly established subsidiary, a fully integrated entity within our corporate structure, is grounded in the expertise and leadership of a highly skilled team. Leading this effort as Executive Director and CEO is Mr. Chris Lu, an experienced entrepreneur and leader with over 25 years of industry experience. As the founder, chairman, and CEO of MCB Ventures, Mr. Lu brings a deep well of knowledge in Strategy Policy Management, technology, and innovation. Originally from Southeast Asia and raised in the U.S., Mr. Lu's academic journey began with a degree in Management Information Systems, complemented by a minor in Visual Communications. He then earned an Executive MBA from Pepperdine University and further pursued a doctorate in Computational Sciences, supported by a stipend.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Lu has made contributions to both the private sector and public international organizations. As a member of LA5 Rotary International, he has collaborated with leading business figures in the United States and shared his expertise with the United Nations across the APAC and Africa regions. His knowledge in Blockchain and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) has been presented at numerous platforms around the globe. Mr. Lu's dedication to ESG principles and his strategic emphasis on underdeveloped and emerging economies are pivotal to the success of this subsidiary. His leadership is set to drive outstanding results, positioning this venture as a key opportunity for hyper-growth and "green" value creation.

About EV Dynamics:

EV Dynamics is a leading technology company specializing in electric vehicles, battery technology, and mining. Since 1996, EVD has been driving innovation and sustainability across the globe, with a focus on integrating cutting-edge technologies into everyday life.

About MCB Ventures:

MCB Ventures is a pioneering venture capital platform that merges traditional and decentralized finance to fuel high-impact carbon projects in net-zero energy, biofuels, AgTech, and AI. With a focus on strategic investments and cutting-edge solutions, MCB Ventures is dedicated to driving profitable growth while shaping a resilient and prosperous future.

SOURCE MCB Ventures