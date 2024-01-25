MCCANN WORLDGROUP HARNESSES META CERTIFICATION TO SCALE SOCIAL EXPERTISE ACROSS APAC

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific has kicked off the new year by boosting its social-first thinking, becoming the largest creative network in the region to be Meta Creative Strategy certified, as agencies in Singapore, India and Japan receive this accolade.

The Creative Strategy Profession certification evaluates advanced competencies in strategic skills essential for developing insight-driven creative briefs, enhancing the impact of mobile creative, and achieving better outcomes across Meta technologies. While initially designed for strategists, the program has garnered widespread interest. Certified employees have not just come from the strategy domain but also from disciplines such as account-management and creative across various APAC markets that include India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Japan and Taiwan.

Meta certification signifies an advanced-level proficiency in Meta technologies. As the only officially valid and measurable means of showcasing expertise, this certification sets individuals apart in their expertise of these platforms.

"Today, brands are predominantly built, developed, and activated in social media. Asia Pacific is home to approximately 60% of the global social media user base and Facebook has the highest number of users among all social media platforms in the region, exceeding one billion monthly active users. Given this, it's imperative that our teams are masters of this very important platform, so we can deliver best-in-class social creativity for our clients", commented Shilpa Sinha, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific.

McCann Worldgroup recently announced the launch of McCann Content Studios, providing clients with a global capability for social and influencer marketing, as well as connected social commerce. This incorporates the network's social and influencer strategy capabilities; social creative ideation and content creation; social audience and connection strategies and activation; influencer content co-creation and production; and performance measurement and optimisation. Singapore is the first market in Asia Pacific to offer this new capability.

