McKay Brothers and Quincy Data Establish Fastest Connectivity Between Illinois and Sydney

Best in Class Infrastructure Supporting Price Discovery and Efficient Markets Between US and Australia

CHICAGO, IL, OAKLAND, CA and SYDNEY, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, the leading global provider of data transport for financial markets, and its sister company Quincy Data, the leader in distributing critical real-time market data, are launching new services linking Illinois futures markets with key trading hubs in Sydney, Australia. The services connect the CME (Aurora, IL) and ICE Futures (Chicago, IL) with Sydney's major trading facilities, including the Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC) and Equinix SY5, home to ASX and Cboe Australia, respectively.

The new services provide a robust platform for price discovery between North American and Australian markets. McKay will offer private transport capacity, while Quincy Data will distribute its Snapshot Feeds, providing essential market information for select futures, including equity indices, energy, metals, and FX. The connection is engineered for best-in-class performance between North America and Australia, with a round-trip delay of less than 168 milliseconds.

"We are pleased to expand our global footprint to Sydney, supporting tighter markets and broader participation," said Stéphane Tyc, co-founder of McKay Brothers and Quincy Data. "Our focus is on providing all firms with the best possible tools for price discovery on a level playing field and ensuring that the most advanced infrastructure is accessible to every market participant."

A hallmark of McKay and Quincy's global operations is the Level Playing Field policy, which provides any client—regardless of size—equal access to the same high-performance infrastructure.

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers is the leading provider of data transport services for financial markets, including traditional and decentralized markets. The company operates the world's most advanced short- and long-haul networks, delivering your private data with a focus on speed, reliability, and resiliency. McKay is relied upon by the most sophisticated market participants. McKay services are provided on a level playing field basis to all clients.

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data distributes time-sensitive market data to market participants active in global financial markets. Quincy has points of presence at major financial centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. Quincy services are provided on a level playing field basis to all clients.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE McKay Brothers