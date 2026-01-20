MCOCM Annual Gathering 2025 "MINI + U" Draws Strong Community Turnout and Sponsor Support

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The MINI Countryman Owners Club Malaysia (MCOCM) has successfully concluded its Annual Gathering 2025, themed "MINI + U", bringing together MINI owners, families, partners, and automotive enthusiasts for a vibrant, lifestyle-driven community event in Petaling Jaya.

An aerial snapshot captures the spirit of “MINI + U” as MINI Countryman owners, families, and partners come together at the MCOCM Annual Gathering 2025 in Petaling Jaya.

Moving beyond the format of a conventional car meet, the gathering reflected the evolution of automotive owner communities into broader social and lifestyle platforms. The event celebrated individuality, inclusivity, and togetherness, values closely aligned with the MINI brand through a full-day programme designed to engage participants across all age groups.

The organising committee expressed its appreciation to event sponsors whose strong support was instrumental to the success of the gathering. Key partners included Journey 69 Sdn Bhd (Journey 69), Trapo Marketing Sdn Bhd (TRAPO) , DM Dasher Sdn Bhd (70mai), Sunshine Bread Sdn Bhd, EXT AUTO SUPPLY SDN BHD (DRAGX), BioSurge Asia Sdn Bhd (KM+), and Sime Motors Auto Bavaria Sdn. Bhd (MINI Ara Damansara). Their collaboration enabled MCOCM to deliver a well-rounded and memorable experience for attendees.

In addition, MCOCM extends its sincere thanks to few anonymous sponsors for their generous contributions, which enhanced the overall event experience. These included event plaques, lucky draw prizes such as Sunway Hotel stay vouchers and pickleball paddles, as well as practical giveaways including tissue boxes, all of which were well received by participants during the event.

In line with the "MINI + U" theme, event highlights included a pickleball tournament and a pickleball play-and-learn session, introducing many participants to the fast-growing sport. Family-friendly attractions such as a petting zoo and inflatable playground enhanced the inclusive atmosphere, while lifestyle merchandise booths and food trucks added to the event's festive appeal. Supported by favourable weather conditions, the gathering concluded on a positive note, reinforcing a strong sense of connection within the community.

MCOCM reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing a lifestyle-oriented MINI owners' community in Malaysia and looks forward to continuing its collaboration with partners, sponsors, and MINI Malaysia to deliver engaging and meaningful initiatives in the future.

