MDEC and MDV Join Forces to Accelerate WAHDAH's Mission in Shaping Malaysia's Digital Mobility and Travel Tech Ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's digital transformation continues to gain momentum as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) strengthens its efforts to empower local innovators through strategic collaborations and alternative funding avenues.

One of the latest success stories emerging from Malaysia's digital ecosystem is WAHDAH Technologies Sdn. Bhd., a homegrown mobility and travel-tech company that connects mobility, automotive and tourism sectors through an integrated digital platform.

WAHDAH exchanging MoU documents with Haup Car at MDEC DEX Connex 2025, reinforcing regional mobility collaboration between Malaysia and Thailand.

MDEC has been instrumental in WAHDAH's journey, facilitating ecosystem visibility, providing market access and enabling participation in strategic digital adoption programmes These initiatives have helped strengthen WAHDAH's technological capabilities, accelerate its business model evolution and support its regional growth trajectory.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time as Malaysia advances its digitalisation agenda under Malaysia Digital (MD) and RMK12, particularly within priority areas such as digital mobility, travel-tech and platform-based innovation. The collaboration between MDEC, Malaysia Debt Ventures Berhad (MDV) and WAHDAH also reinforces aspirations under AI Nation 2030, supporting the development of data-driven mobility solutions, fleet intelligence and cross-border digital trade.

"MDEC remains committed to empowering high-potential Malaysian innovators such as WAHDAH to accelerate digital adoption and regional expansion," said Anuar Fariz Fadzil, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC "This collaboration with MDV reinforces key national priorities under Malaysia Digital (MD), RMK12 and AI Nation 2030 by supporting data-driven mobility platforms, strengthening digital-first business models and opening pathways for Malaysian tech companies to grow across Southeast Asia. WAHDAH's progress reflects the strength of Malaysia's ecosystem in nurturing future regional digital champions."

Recognizing WAHDAH's potential to lead innovation in Malaysia's digital mobility landscape, Malaysia Debt Ventures Berhad (MDV), a subsidiary of the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) [MOF Inc] and an agency under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), has extended a RM2.5 million financing facility to support and accelerate WAHDAH's mission. MDV's financing assistance model supports WAHDAH's working capital needs to sustain business growth and strengthen operational capacity.

Together, MDEC and MDV have carved a clear growth pathway for WAHDAH, supporting its scale up and positioning the company towards a cumulative projected revenue growth of RM40 million

WAHDAH is a mobility and travel tech company that connects the worlds of mobility, automotive, and tourism by empowering how people move, own, and experience travel across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore through both physical hubs and digital platforms.

Operating across all key economic regions of Malaysia, WAHDAH is supported by nearly 100 employees with physical touchpoints nationwide, including regional hubs and satellite offices in Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Ipoh, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Jakarta and Singapore. These hubs serve as strategic bases that provide comprehensive end-to-end mobility and customer support solutions.

By leveraging digital platforms and data-driven systems, WAHDAH has redefined the mobility experience across Southeast Asia. Its ecosystem includes Driveo, a fleet management platform that digitizes the full cycle of vehicle ownership from Purchase, Protect, Maintain, Earn, and Sell and Trevabook, a travel-tech brand that delivers authentic, locality-driven travel experiences in line with Malaysia's vision of sustainable and inclusive digital growth.

"WAHDAH has demonstrated strong potential and capability to scale beyond Malaysian shores and MDV is confident that with the right funding support, it will continue to grow and deliver impact across the wider digital ecosystem," said Rizal Fauzi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MDV.

This partnership underscores MDV's continued commitment to empowering technology-based companies and start-ups through innovative and specialized solutions that drive sustainable growth and strengthen Malaysia's position as a regional innovation hub."

Following WAHDAH's strong performance, WAHDAH is continuously seeking strategic opportunities that can further accelerate its growth and technological advancement.

The alignment between MDEC's digital empowerment programs and MDV's financing initiatives, and the success of local innovators like WAHDAH reflects Malaysia's evolving strategy, one that merges institutional support, innovation and entrepreneurship to strengthen the digital economy.

Through continued collaboration, Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to building a dynamic, sustainable, and inclusive innovation ecosystem, one where public and private sectors move in tandem toward a shared vision of a future-ready digital nation.

