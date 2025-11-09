MDIS Singapore and University of Sunderland announce plans to launch groundbreaking Sustainability Research Centre

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) and The University of Sunderland today announced plans to launch a MDIS-University of Sunderland Centre for Applied Sustainability Research and Innovation. As the two institutions mark the 20-year milestone in their transnational education partnership, they are now looking to the future by unveiling a bold new vision for sustainability-driven education.

Dr Eric Kuan, President of the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) and Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, UK, at the launch of the MDIS-University of Sunderland Centre for Applied Sustainability Research and Innovation.

Plans for the MDIS-University of Sunderland Centre for Applied Sustainability Research and Innovation have been announced at the Innovate for a Green Future event in held in Singapore on 8th November 2025, with a delegation of leaders from the University of Sunderland, including the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Sir David Bell, travelling to the country.

The Centre is a landmark initiative by a private education institution in Singapore in partnership with a UK university. It aims to support Singapore's Green Plan 2030 and the national goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. In addition, the Centre aims to be Asia's leading hub for applied sustainability innovation, with a focus on development, application, implementation, and workforce development – areas where MDIS and the University of Sunderland bring complementary strengths – the aim would be to create a Centre that serves as a bridge between academic research and real-world practice.

The Centre's research and innovation blueprint is anchored in Singapore's industrial strategy through the following strategic pillars:

Circular Manufacturing and Resilient Supply Chains

Green Economy and Business Transformation

Sustainable Tourism and Urban Hospitality

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: "The launch of this Centre is a landmark moment for the University of Sunderland. It represents the first time we are extending cross-border research cooperation in sustainability to Singapore and the wider Asian region, extending the reach and impact of our work well beyond the UK. By partnering with MDIS, we are not only sharing our expertise but also shaping practical solutions that address the urgent demands of businesses and communities in this part of the world. This collaboration puts University of Sunderland firmly on the global map as a leading institution in sustainability research and innovation, and reflects our commitment to creating knowledge that changes lives on an international scale."

Dr Eric Kuan, President of MDIS, said: "As Singapore's first private education institution to establish the MDIS–Sunderland Centre for Applied Sustainability Research and Innovation, dedicated to advancing sustainability research and application, MDIS is taking the lead in setting the trend for how private education institutions and industry can work together to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity for businesses that want to remain competitive and resilient. Through this Centre, we aim to pioneer applied research and practical solutions that will enable enterprises and SMEs to transform with confidence, while equipping the workforce with the green skills needed for the future economy. This is about more than education; it is about creating real-world impact for Singapore and beyond."

The Centre would build on the strong foundations of the MDIS-University of Sunderland partnership, which has grown to include campuses in Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Tajikistan, delivering Sunderland-accredited programmes to thousands of students across Asia.

The planned Centre aims to be not only a testament to the enduring legacy of the Sunderland-MDIS partnership, but also a forward-looking initiative that reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and global sustainability. Alumni, industry leaders, and educators will play a vital role in shaping the Centre's direction and ensuring its success in creating a new generation of sustainability-savvy graduates.

- END -

About the Management Development Institute of Singapore (www.mdis.edu.sg)

Founded in 1956, the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) is one of Singapore's oldest not-for-profit professional institute for lifelong learning.

MDIS offers internationally-accredited education programmes across more than 10 disciplines in partnership with renowned universities in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. In addition, its corporate training arms – the Management Development and Consultancy, and the Service Quality Centre – cater to the training needs of the workforce. Since 2010, MDIS has been EduTrust certified, attesting to its exemplary education and business excellence standards.

The institute achieved a double win at the Singapore Prestige Brand Award (SPBA); it was one of four winners as well as the overall winner of the SPBA - Heritage Brands 2018. In 2017, MDIS was ranked 4th for the Enterprise 50 Award for its contributions in spurring Singapore's economy.

Apart from Singapore, MDIS has international campuses in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dushanbe, Tajikistan, as well as in Johor, Malaysia.

About the University of Sunderland

The University of Sunderland is a life-changing institution with underpinning ambitions to be student-focused, professions-facing and society-shaping. It welcomes all with talent into higher education and supports students to reach their full potential.

The University has around 28,800 students based at campuses in Sunderland, London and Hong Kong, as well as through global learning partnerships in 17 countries and online learning. The University is proud of its positive contribution to economic and social change. Its graduates leave equipped with the knowledge, skills, confidence and connections to make a positive difference in the wider world.

Find out how the University of Sunderland can change lives at www.sunderland.ac.uk

SOURCE MDIS