MDRT Celebrates Excellence at 29th Asia Insurance Industry Awards

MDRT sponsored the "Life Insurance Company of the Year" award category which was awarded to HSBC Life (International) Limited.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) , The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, was proud to sponsor the Asia Insurance Review's 29th Asia Insurance Industry Awards' (AIIA) "Life Insurance Company of the Year" category, which was awarded to HSBC Life (International) Limited on Monday, 3 November at the Awards Ceremony at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.

MDRT pictured with top management of HSBC Life Group Office and select markets

For more than a decade, MDRT has worked with the Asia Insurance Review to support and promote the financial services profession. This AIIA sponsorship reinforces MDRT's commitment to the growth of companies and advisors across the region and celebrating their success.

"MDRT remains dedicated to empowering financial professionals with the tools and inspiration they need to thrive," says MDRT Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Stahr, who presented the award. "Our sponsorship of the 2025 AIIA 'Life Insurance Company of the Year' Award celebrates organizations that set the benchmark for success in life insurance distribution by upholding professionalism and driving meaningful contributions to clients, advisors, and the industry as a whole."

While MDRT membership requirements have a foundation in life insurance, they have expanded into more comprehensive and sophisticated financial planning. By embracing diverse distribution channels—agency, financial advisory, bancassurance, and other open-architecture partnerships—MDRT's relevance and importance have grown across global markets, especially in Asia . MDRT is excited to drive further growth in the region through several endeavors, including its AIIA sponsorship.

For almost a century, MDRT has been a member-driven network of leading insurance and financial services professionals who serve their clients with the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity. Today, MDRT has members from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies, and seven Asia-Pacific markets are among the top 10 in total MDRT membership.

MDRT opened the Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore in 2023 to better serve its members and companies in the region. It liaises with MDRT's U.S. headquarters and satellite offices in China and India to improve member resources and benefits and support local and regional leaders with events across Asia.

MDRT congratulates HSBC Life (International) Limited again on their accomplishment and invite others to apply to the "Life Insurance Company of the Year Award" which will be sponsored again by MDRT in 2026.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org .

