MedAdvisor Solutions Launches Telehealth Service on MedAdvisor Patient App, Further Enhancing Access to Care

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedAdvisor Solutions, a global leader in pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions, announced today that new Telehealth functionality is now available within the MedAdvisor App and is already being utilised by patients. Access to telehealth services was ranked as the 3rd most desirable feature by pharmacists, based on feedback from our extensive network of pharmacy partners1. Telehealth access via the App simplifies the patient healthcare journey, allowing patients to consult with providers and manage their prescriptions from anywhere, at any time.

This new feature in the MedAdvisor App allows patients to book virtual consultations with providers and receive eScripts following the consultation. The App also allows patients to pre-order medications from their preferred pharmacy and receive renewal reminders as needed.

The launch reflects MedAdvisor Solutions commitment to meet the evolving needs of patients and pharmacies across Australia, where more than 95,000 practitioners use Telehealth and 23% of appointments occur via Telehealth2. By making prescriptions, medication information and health services available through the MedAdvisor App patients can take a more active role in their healthcare journey, enhancing adherence and improving outcomes.

The feature allows for more seamless communication between patients, pharmacists, and providers, ultimately improving care coordination and eliminating barriers to medication adherence, such as geographic or time constraints.

"Providing seamless access to Telehealth services is a natural progression for the MedAdvisor app, providing a comprehensive resource for patients' healthcare needs," said Wayne Marinoff, President ANZ of MedAdvisor Solutions. "By enabling virtual consultations and eScript functionality, we are not only enhancing patient engagement and satisfaction, but also helping pharmacies streamline their operations and maintain strong patient relationships."

To access the new Telehealth feature, patients can download the MedAdvisor App from the App Store or Google Play for free. After logging in, patients will have access to a wide range of healthcare services, including the ability to book virtual consultations with healthcare providers and receive eScripts directly within the App. The MedAdvisor App streamlines the entire healthcare journey, allowing patients to manage prescriptions, consult with professionals, and access medication reminders—all in one convenient platform.

Access to telehealth within the App aligns with the company's commitment to enhancing access to care for patients across the country. Last year, MedAdvisor Solutions was chosen as the preferred software provider for the Expanded Scope of Practice initiatives. Today, more than 84,000 patients have received 88,400 services across 3,640 pharmacies. Additionally, 84% of pharmacies report being satisfied with MedAdvisor Solutions' ability to help them expand the scope of health services in their pharmacy.1 By continuing to collaborate with our pharmacy partners and evolve our platform, MedAdvisor Solutions is helping to drive the future of patient-centric care.

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilise an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behaviour change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the US, Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected nearly 4 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in 2022, 2023 and 2024 received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

