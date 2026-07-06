Médecins Sans Frontières Launches "Keep Life Breathing" Roving Exhibition to Spotlight Humanitarian Crises and Ebola Disease Outbreak in DRC

HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Hong Kong yesterday held an opening ceremony for its "Keep Life Breathing" Roving Exhibition. As a key part of its annual "MSF Day" campaign, the exhibition will tour three locations throughout July: The Wai, Festival Walk, and TKO Plaza. It showcases real-life stories of MSF providing emergency medical humanitarian assistance to people affected by protracted conflicts and crises. The event also features an Ebola disease-themed zone, which aims to deepen public awareness and understanding of the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The exhibition features a special zone dedicated to Ebola disease, designed to deepen public understanding of the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mr. Chiu Cheuk‑pong, President of MSF Hong Kong expressed his gratitude for the public's support, which enables MSF to deliver humanitarian assistance to low-resource settings and help safeguard the lives of patients most in need.

Mr.Chiu Cheuk-Pong, President of MSF Hong Kong, said: "In recent years, armed conflicts and crises have persisted around the globe, with the situation in many places worsening further. The United Nations estimates that more than 300 million people worldwide were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance and protection in 2025. These individuals endure not only physical trauma and health issues, but also profound mental health struggles. This exhibition presents the severe conditions faced by vulnerable groups around the world and MSF's corresponding medical response. We hope the public will continue to pay attention to global humanitarian crises and support our work, helping MSF deliver vital medical aid to those most in need and safeguard their every breath."

Exhibition Theme

Centred on the theme of "breath", the roving exhibition shares the authentic stories of frontline aid workers and patients. It illustrates how, amidst conflicts and crises, the lives of affected populations become increasingly vulnerable, making even a simple breath a struggle. The displays are organised into different zones based on different types of breathing:

Rapid Breaths: Focuses on the emergency trauma care provided by MSF in conflict zones. By displaying X-rays of war-wounded patients, the exhibit allows visitors to witness the severe physical trauma inflicted on civilians.

Focuses on the emergency trauma care provided by MSF in conflict zones. By displaying X-rays of war-wounded patients, the exhibit allows visitors to witness the severe physical trauma inflicted on civilians. First Breaths: Showcases maternal and child healthcare in medically underserved regions. The zone features two infant dolls of differing weights, allowing visitors to physically feel the difference between premature and full-term babies and better understand the survival challenges faced by underweight newborns.

Showcases maternal and child healthcare in medically underserved regions. The zone features two infant dolls of differing weights, allowing visitors to physically feel the difference between premature and full-term babies and better understand the survival challenges faced by underweight newborns. Shallow Breaths: Introduces the treatment MSF provides to malnourished children using Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). Visitors can smell the peanut scent of RUTF, gaining a multidimensional understanding of this lifesaving medical treatment.

Introduces the treatment MSF provides to malnourished children using Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). Visitors can smell the peanut scent of RUTF, gaining a multidimensional understanding of this lifesaving medical treatment. Trembling Breaths: Illustrates the psychological support MSF offers to the affected communities. It includes a "Mindfulness" station that guides visitors to focus on their present senses and breathing rhythms.

Dedicated Ebola Disease Exhibition Zone

In response to the current Ebola disease outbreak in the DRC, MSF has launched a large-scale medical response, with over more than 600 MSF staff deployed on the ground. Given the rapid evolution and severity of the outbreak, the exhibition features a special zone dedicated to Ebola disease to deepen public knowledge of it. The area displays the full personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by frontline healthcare workers in outbreak zones, alongside disinfection and isolation materials used in Ebola treatment centres. In addition, the documentary Affliction will be screened, which documents MSF's response to the massive Ebola disease outbreak in West Africa in 2014, offering the public a glimpse into the realities of frontline humanitarian work.

Mr. Chiu Cheuk-Pong, who served as a nurse during the Ebola disease outbreak response in Liberia in 2014, said: "During the 2014 Ebola outbreak response in three West African countries, MSF operated the largest Ebola treatment centre at the time and provided care to one-third of all confirmed cases. The current outbreak in the DRC is severe. The Bundibugyo virus, which caused this outbreak, currently has no approved vaccine or treatment, adding another layer of challenge to the response efforts. However, our past experience tells us that responding to the outbreak is not impossible; sustained international attention and support for humanitarian work remain crucial."

MSF is committed to maintaining financial independence, which enables the organisation to provide swift and impartial humanitarian aid in complex environments and conflict zones based solely on medical needs. Over 90% of MSF's fund comes from private donors giving small amounts, and MSF Hong Kong extends heartfelt appreciation to its corporate partners, namely BAS (HK) Limited, BB Group Company Limited, Wilson Garment Accessories (Int'l) Limited, Samily Group Company Limited, Ampco Industries Limited, Octal Capital Limited, Tomson Group Limited and Winga Apparel Group Limited, for their generous contributions to the success of MSF Day 2026 and "Keep Life Breathing" Roving Exhibition.

More information about the exhibition can be found through the official MSF website here: https://www.msf.hk/en/take-action/campaign-and-events/msf-day-2026/exhibition.

Event Details:

Dates 4th – 31st July Venues L2 Atrium, The Wai, Tai Wai (4 th – 10 th July) G/F, Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong (11 th - 24 th July) 1/F, TKO Plaza, Tseung Kwan O (25 th - 31 st July) Opening Hours Mondays to Fridays 12:00PM to 8:00PM Saturdays, Sundays, and Public Holidays 12:00PM to 9:00PM

Additional information

Photos download (please attribute the content to MSF)

About 7.7 MSF Day

MSF Day, observed annually on 7 July, is a call to the public to stand in solidarity with MSF's frontline workers. By dedicating a day's income or support, participants help ensure MSF's independence and ability to respond solely based on medical needs—free from political, economic, or religious influence.

About MSF

MSF is an independent international medical humanitarian organisation. We are committed to providing emergency medical assistance to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics and natural disasters, and those who have been excluded from the health care system. MSF will only provide assistance based on people's needs, regardless of race, religion, gender or politics.

SOURCE MSF (HK)