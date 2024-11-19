Medeze Group Honoured with Industry Champions of the Year Award for Advancements in Longevity Science and Regenerative Healthcare

BANGKOK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medeze Group Public Company Limited (Medeze Group), Thailand's foremost hematopoietic (HSC), mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) bank and leader in regenerative healthcare, has received the esteemed Industry Champions of the Year Award at the 2024 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group.

Dr. Veerapol Khemarangsan, Chief Executive Officer of Medeze Group Public Company Limited (second from left), proudly accepts the prestigious Industry Champions of the Year award at the ACES Awards 2024 ceremony. Presenting the trophy are Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (far left); Mr. Hemant Batra, Honorary President of the ACES Awards (second from right); and Mr. Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (far right).

Since its establishment in 2010 as Bangkok Stem Cell, Medeze Group has expanded from a focused stem cell storage provider to a transformative leader in regenerative healthcare. With a strong focus on HSC and MSC banking, the company has integrated cutting-edge technologies and rigorous quality standards into its operations to deliver advanced health solutions across Southeast Asia.

Today, Medeze Group operates Southeast Asia's largest, state-of-the-art stem cell laboratories, equipped with NEBB-certified Class 10 Cleanrooms and adhering to American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) standards. Its commitment to operational excellence has driven the development of innovative cells banking, positioning the company at the forefront of longevity-focused health solutions. Notably, Medeze introduced Thailand's first MSC storage for umbilical cord tissue and the world's pioneering adipose tissue storage service for future versatile stem cell solutions that play vital roles in treating conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders. These therapies also support anti-aging and preventive healthcare, making Medeze a trailblazer in the science of longevity.

A key advancement for Medeze is its development of a Natural Killer (NK) cell immunotherapy programme, designed to support the body's natural immune defences against pathogens and cancer cells. NK cells are vital to immune health, and Medeze's lab- NK cell activity test aims to bolster immune status. This innovative approach underscores Medeze's commitment to addressing the growing global demand for health solutions that combat chronic illnesses and cancer.

Medeze's reach extends through a robust network of partnerships across nine countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia. With significant collaborations with over 200 hospitals and clinics in Thailand, including Bangkok Hospital and Bumrungrad Hospital, This extensive presence highlights Medeze's accessibility and leadership, providing thousands of individuals with innovative options for preventive and longevity-focused healthcare.

Beyond its healthcare innovations, Medeze is dedicated to public education and community health improvement. In 2015, the company founded the Bangkok Stem Cell Foundation to advance stem cell therapy awareness and accessibility, supporting public health through education, research, and community outreach. This philanthropic initiative aligns with Medeze's purpose-driven mission, contributing to the advancement of regenerative medicine across Thailand.

Receiving the Industry Champions of the Year Award marks an important milestone for Medeze Group, celebrating its commitment to scientific excellence, quality, and innovation in regenerative healthcare. Medeze's focus on delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions resonates with the values of the ACES Awards, showing its dedication to integrity, transformative impact, and long-term value. Shanggari B, the President of ACES Awards, underscores the exceptional contributions of Medeze Group in the field of regenerative medicine. "When it comes to regenerative medicine and a visionary approach to health and longevity, no one does it better than Medeze Group. Medeze has set an inspiring benchmark in stem cell banking and immune analysis, leading the way in Southeast Asia and beyond," she states. As healthcare in Asia-Pacific evolves, Medeze Group is well-positioned, offering a gold standard of healthcare excellence that is as ambitious as it is impactful.

About Medeze Group Public Company Limited

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Thailand, Medeze Group is a leader in stem cell banking, dedicated to advancing preventive and longevity-focused healthcare across Southeast Asia and beyond. Medeze's network spans nine countries, supported by collaborations with over 200 hospitals and clinics in Thailand. With cutting-edge solutions for regenerative medicine and health optimisation, Medeze Group is committed to setting new standards in longevity science. For more information, please visit https://www.medezegroup.com .

