MEDIA FACT SHEET: Beyond Borders: "The Global Language of Sake"

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

Beyond Borders - The Global Language of Sake

Beyond Borders: "The Global Language of Sake" is a landmark industry initiative celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan. Bringing together leading Japanese sake breweries, Singapore-based chefs, distributors and industry stakeholders, the event spotlights sake as a versatile global beverage, transcending traditional Japanese cuisine and integrating seamlessly into Singapore's diverse culinary landscape.

The initiative also aims to expand the appreciation and application of Japanese sake beyond Japanese dining contexts, supporting the continued growth of sake exports from Japan to Singapore. Japan remains one of Singapore's key trading partners, and Japanese sake has gained increasing popularity among a broad spectrum of Singaporean consumers. By encouraging chefs, restaurateurs and beverage professionals to explore new culinary pairings and applications, the event seeks to strengthen sake's presence within Singapore's dynamic food and beverage scene.

Jointly organised by JETRO Singapore, JFOODO, and the Embassy of Japan in Singapore, and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF), the event will feature curated sake tastings, chef-led food pairings and an industry panel discussion exploring strategies to broaden sake's role in Singapore's evolving dining culture.

Purpose

To break the stereotype that sake pairs only with Japanese cuisine

To encourage adoption across Singapore restaurants and the wider F&B ecosystem

To strengthen Singapore–Japan culinary collaboration

To support industry knowledge exchange and trade opportunities

Highlights:

1. Tasting Showcase of 30 Japanese Sake Labels

The tasting will feature 30 to 40 different sake selections, presented by local distributors and industry partners. The sakes span a wide range of styles, from Kijoshu (dessert-style sake) to distinctive barrel-aged expressions, and this tasting offers guests the opportunity to engage directly with producers and gain deeper insight into the craftsmanship behind each sake.

Many showcased labels are recipients of international accolades including IWC (International Wine Challenge), Kura Master and global sustainability awards. Following the tasting, participating sakes will be available for immediate trade purchase, with local wholesalers and distributors in attendance to facilitate business discussions and support the expansion of sake offerings within Singapore's food and beverage sector.

2. Five chef-curated sake pairing dishes

Five distinguished chefs from Singapore's dynamic dining scene each present a sake-pairing dish. This cross-cultural pairing segment demonstrates how sake harmonises beyond Japanese cuisine and its compatibility with global flavours.

Chef Tamara Chavez – Canchita Peruvian Cuisine & Latinada Festival (Latin American)

Chef Edward Chong – Peach Blossoms (contemporary, innovative Cantonese cooking)

Chef Wayne Liew – Keng Eng Kee Seafood (Singaporean zi char)

Chef Denis Lucchi – Buona Terra (contemporary Italian fine-dining cuisine)

Chef Janice Wong – Janice Wong (Contemporary desserts and chocolate creations)

PAIRING MENU

Tamara Chavez (Canchita Peruvian Cuisine & Latinada Festival) Ceviche Nikkei The Ceviche Nikkei brings together cured yellowfin tuna and Hokkaido scallops dressed in a vibrant Japanese-Peruvian leche de tigre, balanced with creamy avocado purée, crunchy canchita corn and crisp plantain chips. The dish delivers layers of bright citrus acidity, delicate sweetness from the seafood, and textural contrast. This is paired with Nichi Nichi Yamadanishiki Sake, a refined junmai sake from Kyoto brewed using premium Yamadanishiki rice. With its elegant umami character and gentle 11% alcohol profile, the sake complements the natural sweetness of the tuna and scallops while softening the sharp citrus notes of the leche de tigre. Its clean, polished finish refreshes the palate between bites, allowing the dish's acidity, creaminess and crunch to remain balanced and expressive. Edward Chong (Peach Blossoms) Crispy Scales Fillet of Amadai with Spicy Pineapple Sauce and Assam Curry The dish is layered with a vibrant Southeast Asian influence with the spicy pineapple sauce adding bright acidity and tropical sweetness, while the assam curry introduces depth, tang and gentle spice. This dish is paired with Daishichi Junmai Ginjo Kimoto Masakura Sake from Fukushima. Brewed using the traditional kimoto method and polished to 58%, the sake has at 15% alcohol content, offering a polished, precise and elegant profile with refined umami and balanced acidity. Its structured yet clean character enhances the natural sweetness of the amadai while harmonising with the dish's tangy and spicy elements. Wayne Liew (Keng Eng Kee Seafood) Coffee Pork Featuring Premium Japanese Cuts An iconic dish that represents the evolving cuisine of Singapore as a multi-racial nation. The sauce is made up of coffee powder, coffee essence, honey and apple jam, allowing the balance of coffee aroma and sweetness. A dish that has travelled around the nations such as Denmark, Spain, America and Korea. This dish is paired with 16th Kurouemon Champion Sake from Nagano. Brewed with a polishing ratio of 55% and an alcohol content of 15%, this sake is known for its rich umami character and structured depth. Its savoury intensity complements the robust flavours of the coffee-infused sauce, while its balanced profile helps round out the sweetness in the dish. Denis Lucchi (Buona Terra) Wagyu Beef Tripe with Squid, Tomato, Lardo Wagyu beef tripe and squid are gently stewed in a savoury tomato sauce, creating depth and warmth, before being finished with semi-dried Amela tomatoes, marjoram, sautéed squid and crisp lardo. The combination delivers a balance of umami richness, natural sweetness and aromatic herbs, while the crispy lardo adds a touch of indulgent texture. This dish is paired with Katafune Honjozo Sake from Niigata. With an alcohol content of 16% and a polishing ratio of 60%, this sake presents a light, fresh and balanced dry profile. Its clean and versatile character cuts through the richness of the tripe and lardo while complementing the natural sweetness of the squid and tomatoes. Janice Wong (2am: dessertbar) Emerald Layers Delicate matcha crispy tuile layered with a creamy sake-infused pastry cream, balanced with earthy matcha and complemented with sake kasu. Often used in desserts, sake kasu (sake lees) brings fruity, savoury and umami-rich notes, with a gentle fermented aroma that ties the dish together in a balance of bitterness, creaminess and subtle sweetness. This dish is paired with Noguchi Yamahai Aiyama Muroka Nama Genshu 2019 Junmai Daiginjo, an unfiltered raw sake from Ishikawa. Brewed with Aiyama rice and polished to 50%, this 2019 vintage sake presents a bold, mature profile with firm umami depth and a full-bodied structure at 17% alcohol. Its richness complements the earthy intensity of matcha while balancing the dessert's bittersweet notes.

3. Industry Panel Discussion

Title:Exploring New Opportunities for Japanese Sake in Singapore's Vibrant Culinary Scene

Moderated by Debbie Yong, this succinct panel discussion features the opinions of industry professionals:

Veronica Phua – Marketing & Industry Expert

Paul Liew – Third Generation Owner, Keng Eng Kee Seafood

Chef Daniel Chavez – Chef-Owner, Canchita Peruvian Cuisine & Latinada Festival

Joel Lim – Chief Sommelier & Wine Director, Buona Terra

4. Onsite Distributors Facilitating Trade Conversations

To kick start industry collaboration, distributors available onsite include:

EJRT ASIA(SINGAPORE) PTE., LTD.

The Wine Distribution Company

Epicurean Nomads Private Limited

Inter Rice Asia Pte Ltd

Shiki SG Pte. Ltd.

Closing Thoughts

As one of Asia's most dynamic gastronomic cities, cosmopolitan Singapore is home to diverse global cuisines and a sophisticated consumer base who are increasingly open to premium beverages and are receptive to cross-cultural flavours. Japanese sake, with its long history of brewing artistry and varying styles, is a premium and versatile pairing partner across cuisines. As Singapore and Japan mark 60 years of diplomatic ties, this initiative reinforces culinary diplomacy: using food and beverage as a bridge for deeper cultural and economic exchange.

Full press kit in the link here: bit.ly/BeyondBordersSake

SOURCE JETRO Singapore