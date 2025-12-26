MediaTek and DENSO Collaborate on Automotive SoCs for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

HSINCHU, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek, a global leader in innovative semiconductor solutions, today announced that it is working closely with DENSO, one of the world's leading automotive technology providers, to develop a custom automotive System-on-Chip (SoC) solution tailored for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and cockpit systems. This joint effort merges DENSO's automotive-grade safety expertise and deep vehicle integration with MediaTek's technologies cultivated through the development of Dimensity AX, leveraging power-efficient, high performance SoCs and AI capabilities to offer a scalable, production-ready platform for next-generation driver assistance.

The collaboration leverages three key pillars to deliver breakthrough ADAS capabilities:

Automotive-Grade Safety, Reliability & Compliance Leadership

Drawing from DENSO's proven safety and system engineering prowess, the custom SoC targets ISO 26262 compliance, enabling ASIL-B/D levels of functional safety. Supported by AEC-Q100 qualification and automotive-standard system integration, the platform ensures robust reliability for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide. Industry-Leading AI Compute, Perception Architecture, and IP Portfolio

MediaTek brings best-in-class heterogeneous compute capabilities, featuring dedicated AI/NPU accelerators and advanced ISP for superior performance in ADAS applications. The platform supports multi-sensor fusion—including camera, radar, and lidar—using advanced vision pipelines, all optimized in tandem with DENSO's domain expertise. Faster Design Quality and Time-To-Market

The joint solution delivers higher system design quality and accelerated time to market (TTM) thanks to a comprehensive portfolio of pre-validated, automotive-grade IP, safety work products, reference designs, and toolchains aligned to ISO 26262 and AUTOSAR standards.

"Through this collaboration, we are bringing two industry leaders together to support the most demanding requirements of global automotive manufacturers and system integrators, exceeding benchmarks in safety, power efficiency, and AI-enabled perception to advance the future of assisted driving," said Dr. Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Automotive Business at MediaTek. "We are rapidly growing our portfolio of leading-edge technologies to redefine the automotive experience for customers across the globe."

Technical highlights of the new platform include:

Full functional safety (ISO 26262 ASIL-B/D), safety island, and lockstep compute

AEC-Q100 qualification, AUTOSAR, and automotive networking (TSN, CAN FD, LIN)

Heterogeneous compute with dedicated AI/NPU accelerators and advanced ISP

Multi-camera MIPI CSI-2, sensor fusion for camera/radar/lidar, ISP, ECC, OTA support

MediaTek, through its partnership with DENSO, aims to shape the future of intelligent mobility and enable rapid deployment of advanced driver-assistance systems across global markets.

