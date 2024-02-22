Medical Cannabis Awareness Week Celebrated with Australian-First Light Projection

SYDNEY, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational portal CANNAVERSE has made a bold statement in support of Medical Cannabis Awareness Week (19-25 February) by unveiling an attention-grabbing light projection in Sydney along a city centre street.

The light projection, visible along Pitt Street in Sydney, is a commitment to both patient advocacy and reducing the stigma of medical cannabis by the CANNAVERSE educational portal, which is powered by Alternaleaf, Australia's largest medical cannabis clinic.

The CANNAVERSE light projection on Pitt Street in Sydney city, in support of Medical Cannabis Awareness Week 2024. (PRNewsfoto/Alternaleaf)

It is believed to be the first time medical cannabis has been featured on a light projection in Australia.

Medical Cannabis Awareness Week is an industry-wide event that promotes understanding and advocates for improved accessibility to cannabis medications.

Rhys Staley, Vice-President of Montu - the parent company behind CANNAVERSE and Alternaleaf - emphasised the importance of patient advocacy and access to information.

"As part of the largest cannabis organisation in the world outside North America, we believe it's our job as the shapers of industry to amplify the conversation during Medical Cannabis Awareness Week," Staley said.

"Our mission extends beyond providing high-quality patient care - we believe in all patients in Australia having the right information available to make informed choices about their health.

"Public awareness is still relatively low - despite an increase in patients being prescribed these medications - and through a lack of transparency and available information, stigma is able to persist and thrive.

"This is why awareness, and why CANNAVERSE as an education hub is pivotal for the industry: through the initiatives being championed this week, we aim to reduce the stigma attached to medical cannabis use.

"By openly supporting initiatives like Medical Cannabis Awareness Week, CANNAVERSE hopes to engage the public in a constructive conversation, dispelling myths and providing balanced views about medical cannabis in Australia."

The CANNAVERSE light projection serves as a visible symbol of its commitment to industry education, and as a reminder that progress in medical cannabis awareness requires collaborative efforts from both industry leaders and the broader community, with a focus on education.

The portal now features articles, infographics, videos, patient stories, and is soon launching a new podcast - Into the Cannaverse - which features high-profile guests including NSW Legalise Cannabis MP Jeremy Buckingham.

As Medical Cannabis Awareness Week gains momentum, CANNAVERSE invites the public to join the conversation, engage in open dialogue, and contribute to the collective understanding of the potential benefits that medical cannabis may bring to individuals managing a wide range of health conditions.

Visit CANNAVERSE at cannaverse.com.au .

For more information on Montu, visit montu.com.au .

About Alternaleaf

Alternaleaf is Australia's largest medical cannabis clinic, trusted by more than 100,000 Australians. Connecting patients with highly trained nurses and doctors through an innovative telehealth system, Alternaleaf prides itself on its easy-to-use and empathetic clinical experience.

About Montu

Founded in 2019, Montu is Australia's leading medical cannabis company. Across a rapidly growing ecosystem, Montu is using technology to improve the medical cannabis patient experience, from delivering best-in-class clinical care, to our industry-leading product lines and innovative supply chain management tools. Our mission: to make medical cannabis more affordable and accessible for the millions who could benefit.

