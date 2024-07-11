SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDIT, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions, has announced the appointment of Han Ryu as its new CEO. Han brings with him over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and healthcare companies, including prominent roles at Siemens Healthineers, Qorvo Biotechnologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, and Bain & Company. Since 2023, he has successfully led Medit North America, driving significant growth in the region through strategic oversight of sales and marketing initiatives.

Medit Appoints Han Ryu as CEO, Focusing on Customer-Centric Innovation

"I am truly honored to lead Medit as CEO. Medit's open innovation model and commitment to improving patient care align perfectly with my vision. We are poised to accelerate the digital dental revolution with a strong emphasis on customer-centric solutions" Ryu commented on his appointment.

Medit, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global leader in 3D intraoral scanners. Medit's integrated digital dentistry platform is renowned for its innovative solutions that cater to the essential needs of its customers. The Medit i-Series, ranging from the i700 wireless to the i600 models, simplifies entry into digital dentistry and streamlines practice workflows. Recognized globally, Medit's intraoral scanner series has established itself as a prominent player in the market, supported by a strong distribution network spanning over 100 countries.

Under Ryu's leadership, Medit will continue to expand its portfolio of digital dentistry innovations and strategic partnerships. This includes enhancing educational programs and support initiatives through local partners to provide users with improved resources for Medit's scanners and software.

About MEDIT

Medit is a global leader in 3D intraoral scanners and an integrated digital dentistry platform, distinguished by its patented state-of-the-art technology. The company operates with representatives in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. For more information, visit https://www.medit.com.

SOURCE Medit