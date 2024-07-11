SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions, has appointed Han Ryu as its new CEO. Han brings with him over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and healthcare companies, including prominent roles at Siemens Healthineers, Qorvo Biotechnologies, Accelerate Diagnostics, and Bain & Company. Since 2023, he has successfully led Medit North America, driving significant growth in the region through strategic oversight of sales and marketing initiatives.

Medit Appoints Han Ryu as CEO, Focusing on Customer-Centric Innovation

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO at Medit. My commitment is to lead technological innovation and services in the digital dentistry market, focusing strongly on customer-centric solutions," Ryu commented on his appointment.

Under Ryu's leadership, Medit is enhancing support initiatives such as educational programs and customer communications. Specifically, Medit has launched a Medit Users Group Chat in India to facilitate direct inquiries and support interactions. This initiative involves participation of the Medit local education team and Indian Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), to deepen users' understanding of Medit products and applications. Medit remains committed to ongoing communication with customers through various channels, aiming to continually improve customer satisfaction in the Indian market.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an integrated digital dentistry platform, distinguished by its patented state-of-the-art technology. The company operates with representatives in the Americas and Europe, supported by a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. For more information, visit https://www.medit.com/.

