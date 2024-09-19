HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a leading intraoral scanner manufacturer from South Korea, has made a significant contribution to dental education in Vietnam with its local partner Samsun Vina. Together, they donated sets of intraoral scanners to five medical universities: Hanoi Medical University, Hai Phong University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Thai Nguyen University of Medicine and Pharmacy, Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Medit Donates Intraoral Scanners to Five Leading Vietnamese Medical Universities

The introduction of Medit's i-series intraoral scanners into the universities will greatly enhance student learning by providing access to cutting-edge technology. This integration will foster both practical skills and deeper theoretical understanding, ultimately raising the standard of dental education and better preparing future professionals.

Moreover, as digital dentistry continues to evolve rapidly in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is emerging as a key player in this transformation. In line with this, Medit has launched a Vietnamese version of its Medit Link software to better serve the local market, underscoring its commitment to supporting the region's dental professionals.

"After receiving Medit intraoral scanners from Samsun Vina, our faculty organized workshops to train dental students and lecturers. They are very interested in and excited about learning to use this equipment. The Medit intraoral scanner has a light, sturdy scanning head and provides a comfortable experience for any patient. It is effective in orthodontics, implant treatment, and scientific research. We appreciate the support from Medit and Samsun Vina and look forward to further collaboration," a faculty at Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy stated.

About Medit

Medit is a global leader in digital dentistry, specializing in the development of advanced 3D intraoral scanners and comprehensive dental solutions. Medit's scanners have gained a competitive edge in the global market. They stand out for their ease of use, lightweight design, fast scanning speed, and high accuracy. These features make Medit i-series an ideal tool for both beginners and professionals in digital dentistry. Moreover, Medit's technology has been acknowledged by more than 130,000 global Medit Link software users in 199 countries.

