Mediwave Unveils AI-Powered Emergency Response Suite and Smart Ambulance with Mixed Reality Tech in Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediwave, an emerging leader in healthcare technology, marked a significant milestone with the introduction of its cutting-edge end-to-end Emergency Response suite and the Smart Connected Ambulance, featuring AI and Mixed Reality technology in Malaysia. This groundbreaking suite of digital healthcare solutions were unveiled at the Digital Nasional Berhad's (DNB) 5G Experience Centre in Malaysia, underscoring its strategic significance in the healthcare industry and the event was officiated by YB Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications and Digital, Malaysia.

Live demonstration of the AI-Powered Emergency Rescue - Smart EMT Solution with Mixed Reality Tech

Going beyond the conventional Emergency Response Management Systems (ERMS), Mediwave's healthcare suite integrates Smart EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and Smart Ambulance technologies, providing real-time guidance to EMTs during pre-hospital emergency treatment. It leverages the capabilities of Microsoft HoloLens and seamlessly integrates with IoMT devices enabled with HL7 Standard. Furthermore, an AI-powered speech-to-text transcriber streamlines case note creation and automates support for EMTs in Electronic Patient Care Reporting (ePCR).

Suren Pinto, Chief Executive Officer of Mediwave Pte Ltd., who attended the launch, expressed, "It was an excellent opportunity for us to introduce our industry-proven, future-ready, and scalable digital healthcare technology during the DNB 5G Experience Centre launch, underlining our keen interest in the USA and APAC markets."

Leveraging 5G, Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB), and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, these innovations herald a new era of proactive healthcare. It elevates the experience of patients, healthcare providers, governments, and communities, equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary tools for precise visual assessments, faster patient care, and timely interventions to minimise fatalities and long-term damage.

Reza Aniff, Chief Operating Officer of Mediwave Pte Ltd., emphasised, "In medical emergencies, time is of the essence and an absolute imperative. While many healthcare transformation concepts exist, Mediwave's innovation is poised to blaze a new trail, rapidly reshaping the future of healthcare. Representing the pioneering industry-ready end-to-end platform of its kind in Southeast Asia, we are set to usher in an era of immersive and scalable digital healthcare that will profoundly enhance lives worldwide."

About Mediwave:

Headquartered in Singapore, Mediwave is a leading-edge digital healthcare solution provider propelling innovation and digitalisation in the rapidly evolving Digital Healthcare ecosystem. Through the integration of AI, Big Data, IoMT, and Mixed Reality technologies, Mediwave offers a comprehensive suite of Digital Health Solutions, including an ERMS, Smart EMT, and Connected Ambulance.

SOURCE Mediwave Pte. Ltd.