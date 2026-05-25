/C O R R E C T I O N -- Medtronic plc/

In the news release, "Medtronic Singapore partners with Society of Colorectal Surgeons to strengthen surgical training", issued on May 25 2026 by Medtronic over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the caption text accompanying the image, should read "From left to right: Sharon Lew (Senior Business Manager, Medtronic), Darren Lim (Senior Country Director, Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei, Medtronic), Dr. Tan Wah Siew, (President of Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore), Loong Tse Han, (Secretary, Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore)" rather than "From left to right: Sharon Lew (Senior Business Manager, Medtronic), Darren Lim (Senior Director, Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei, Medtronic), Dr. Tan Wah Siew, (President of Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore), Loong Tse Han, Secretary, Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore)" as originally issued inadvertently. Complete, corrected release follows:

Medtronic Singapore partners with Society of Colorectal Surgeons to strengthen surgical training

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that Medtronic Singapore and the Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore (SCRS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support ongoing education and professional development for colorectal surgeons in Singapore.

From left to right: Sharon Lew (Senior Business Manager, Medtronic), Darren Lim (Senior Country Director, Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei, Medtronic), Dr. Tan Wah Siew, (President of Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore), Loong Tse Han, (Secretary, Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore) (PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

The collaboration will focus on structured training programs, workshops and knowledge‑sharing initiatives to support surgeons at different stages of their careers, as colorectal surgery continues to evolve. With advances such as minimally invasive and technology‑assisted procedures, the partnership aims to help surgeons keep pace with new techniques through accessible learning opportunities aligned with daily clinical practice.

The collaboration is also expected to foster closer engagement between clinicians and industry partners, including dialogue on emerging clinical evidence, the safe and responsible adoption of new tools and techniques, and the sharing of best practices across Singapore's colorectal surgical community.

Darren Lim, Senior Country Director, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei, provided the following statement on the partnership:

"At Medtronic, advancing patient care goes beyond technology, it requires continuous learning and strong partnerships. As colorectal surgery evolves, we are committed to working closely with SCRS to create meaningful learning platforms that empower surgeons to adopt new techniques safely and effectively, improving the standard of care for patients in Singapore."

Dr. Tan Wah Siew, President of Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore, commented:

"Collaboration is the essence of life. This partnership with Medtronic aims not only to advance the education and training of colorectal surgeons in Singapore and in the Southeast Asia region, but also to foster collaborations and exchange of expertise. This resonates with our society's commitment to continuous learning and innovation, ultimately leading to improved quality of care for our patients."

The partnership establishes a platform for joint training and knowledge‑sharing initiatives to support the continued development of colorectal surgical practice in Singapore.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About the Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore

The Society of Colorectal Surgeons, Singapore (SCRS) is a professional body representing colorectal surgeons in Singapore. Founded in 2003, the Society's early mission was to foster excellence in colorectal surgery, promote advanced medical training, and develop the field through dedicated research initiatives and public awareness campaigns. Throughout the last 23 years, SCRS remains dedicated to advancing the field of colorectal surgery by supporting education and professional development, and promoting best practices in colorectal surgery to advance patient care. SCRS also works with College of Surgeons, Singapore to advocate for sub-specialty recognition. Learn more about their initiatives at http://www.scrs.org.sg

SOURCE Medtronic plc