Meet Japan's Master Artisans at the 4th Annual Japan Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan's Street

A six-day celebration of master artisans, live demonstrations, and hands-on cultural experiences in the heart of Tokyo

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From Wednesday, February 18 to Monday, February 23, 2026, Matsuya Ginza will host the 4th Annual Japan Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan's Street, Ginza Meishoichi, a six-day showcase bringing together master artisans and traditional Japanese crafts from approximately 90 regions across Japan.

Organized by The Association for the Promotion of Traditional Craft Industries and hosted at Matsuya Ginza, the annual event offers visitors a rare opportunity to encounter, purchase, and experience exceptional craftsmanship, directly from the artisans who create it.

Event logo

https://meishoichi.kougeihin.jp/

Matsuya Ginza proudly hosts the Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan's Street, named Ginza Meishoichi in Japanese, every February. The luxury department store's strong design sensibility and close relationships with regional producers provide an ideal platform to present Japan's traditional crafts to a global audience and play a role in preserving Japan's traditional arts.

This year, Ginza Meishoichi 2026 brings together the crafts and artisans that have carved and molded Japan, providing visitors with opportunities to meet artisans, observe traditional techniques, acquire unique works, and directly support the future of Japan's artisanal talent. Matsuya Ginza's 8th-floor event space will be transformed into a workshop and showroom of some of Japan's most intricate and intriguing crafts, created by top artisans from across the country.

Preserving Tradition, Sharing with the World

Building on the success of last year's event, Ginza Meishoichi 2026 will present an even richer program of regional folk crafts and Traditional Craft Products, officially designated by Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. Visitors can explore a wide variety of beautifully crafted items from around 90 regions across the length and breadth of Japan, as well as experience a schedule of live demonstrations of artisanal techniques.

Crafts featured this year will include live loom weaving from Oshima, Arita and Imari porcelain making and decorating, Wajima lacquerware production, and hand-dyeing demonstrations from Kyoto. Visitors will also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the crafting of traditional Ise-shimenawa (sacred rope-making) techniques from Ise Jingu, one of Japan's most important Shinto sites. Other traditional crafts featured include Ise katagami stencil dyeing, which dates back to the Kamakura period (1185-1333); Japanese blacksmithing; kokeshi doll wood turning and painting; and Fukuoka Prefecture's Hakata ningyo clay doll making. Each exhibited product will feature a QR code allowing visitors to instantly access detailed information in English, making the event accessible for international guests.

Visitors can also participate in seven hands-on workshops available by reservation, with participation fees ranging from ¥1,000 to ¥8,800. Workshops include:

Ceramic chopstick rest-making

Kyo-yuzen hand-dyeing

Ouchi lacquerware painting

Karakuri paper joint-folding

Cypress wood octagonal chopstick-making

Gilded washi postcard-crafting

Traditional stone colouring

Images: https://x.gd/dQ8ao

Factbook: https://x.gd/MC1tR

About Matsuya Co., Ltd:

Matsuya Co., Ltd has a 150-year legacy in Japan's luxury landscape. Over the years, it evolved from a kimono retailer to two landmark department stores in Tokyo's Ginza and Asakusa districts. Its flagship store, Matsuya Ginza, opened in 1925 and has remained a prominent name in Japan's luxury department store sector ever since. Its storied history, design leadership, and focus on forward-thinking retail have seen Matsuya continue to expand, driven by a vision to create lasting value.

More information about Matsuya Co., Ltd is available at https://www.matsuyaginza.com/en/

Event Overview

Event Name: 4th Annual Japan Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan's Street

4th Annual Japan Traditional Crafts Ginza Artisan's Street Dates: February 18 (Wed) – February 23 (Mon, public holiday), 2026

February 18 (Wed) – February 23 (Mon, public holiday), 2026 Hours: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM (Closes at 5:00 PM on the final day)

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM Venue: Matsuya Ginza, Tokyo

Matsuya Ginza, Tokyo Number of Exhibitors: Around 90 from all across Japan

Around 90 from all across Japan Live Demonstrations: 10

10 Workshops: 7

7 Admission: Free

Website: https://meishoichi.kougeihin.jp/

SOURCE Matsuya Co., Ltd.