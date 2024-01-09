Meet the New Lenovo Brand SSD Line

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The solid-state drive (SSD) market size will grow from USD 55.69 billion in 2023 to USD 125.05 billion by 2028, a CAGR of 17.56% during 2023-2028, according to research by MordorIntelligence[1]. Much of that growth will be driven by consumers as interest accelerates in content creation, gaming, remote work, education, AI, eSports, video, VR and more.

Under official license, BIWIN will bring out a range of Lenovo brand SSDs, helping consumers who would like to upgrade the storage in their desktops, laptops or all-in-ones—or to carry additional storage via a portable drive for storage anywhere and everywhere.

The new Lenovo SSDs cater to a wide range of storage needs with PCIe Gen4, PCIe Gen3, SATA II and portable drives.

For reliability, security, and adaptability, all of the drives are subject to rigorous testing during the production process.

Meet the Lenovo SSD Series

Lenovo LN960 M.2: Superior Performance for Gaming, Multimedia, and Intensive Applications

With up to 7400 MB/s /6500 MB/s read/ write speeds, LN960 uses a 4-channel PCIe Gen 4 x 4 controller and NVMe 2.0. The M.2 2280 form factor works with a wide range of systems. Choose from capacities from 512 GB to 4 TB.

Lenovo LN860 M.2 : Fast Speed, Low Power Use for Active Users

LN860 PCIe 3.0 SSD delivers a 4-channel PCIe Gen 3 x 4 controller and NVMe 1.4 and up to 3500 MB/s /3000 MB/s sequential read/ write speeds. With the M.2 2280 form factor for compatibility, capacities from 256 GB to 2 TB cater to most needs.

Lenovo SSD LS800 SATA III 2.5": Better Reliability, Faster Speed for Mainstream PCs

LS800 brings a high-performance controller and SATA 3.0 to deliver up to 520 MB/s / 500 MB/s sequential read / write speeds. The 2.5" form factor and capacities of (240 GB to 1920 GB) make it an ideal choice for many systems. Superior 3D NAND improves stability and extends lifespan.

Lenovo LP600 USB 3.2: Storage Anywhere and Everywhere

Available in Q2 2024, a fast USB Type C portable drive with capacities from 512 GB to 4 TB and speeds up to 2000 MB/s for read/ write, this drive brings the best portable performance.

About Lenovo SSD

Lenovo and the Lenovo Logo are trademarks of Lenovo, which are used under license by BIWIN Semiconductor (HK) Company Limited to design, manufacture, and sell Lenovo branded SSDs. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About BIWIN Storage Technology

BIWIN is a public company, a specialist manufacturer in memory and storage known for its advanced chip packaging design and services. In addition to its consumer business in SSDs, DRAM, memory cards and more, BIWIN is a provider of embedded and industrial storage technology to some of the world's most famous companies.

[1] Source: Mordor Intelligence https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/solid-state-drive-market/market-size

Press: Lucy Chen, [email protected]

