MegazoneCloud Achieves Profitability Turnaround with $1.16 Billion Revenue in 2025

Revenue grows 28% YoY… EBITDA reaches $13.8M and net profit $5.4M

Strong AWS growth drives momentum as Google business surpasses $132.9M run rate… AI & security revenue reaches $292.2M

Expanding new businesses backed by $398.5M in available capital

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud(CEO Doug Yeum), a leading AI-native digital transformation company, today announced that it has successfully achieved a full-year profitability turnaround in 2025.

On a consolidated basis, the company recorded revenue of $1.16B, up 27.9% year-over-year, and net profit of $5.4M. Operating profit also turned positive.

Adjusted EBITDA, including stock-based compensation, totaled $13.8M, demonstrating MegazoneCloud's strengthened earnings capability.

AI-Driven Business Transformation Fuels Double-Digit Revenue Growth

The results are particularly meaningful as MegazoneCloud achieved double-digit revenue growth while reinforcing its profit structure through continued business portfolio optimization. Its AWS-related business maintained steady growth, while its Google Cloud and Google Workspace businesses grew rapidly, surpassing a $132.9M run rate.

The company also secured future growth drivers through its new business segments. Revenue from AI and security businesses exceeded $245.7M and $46.5M, respectively. MegazoneCloud strengthened its domestic AI infrastructure capabilities through distribution agreements with NVIDIA and Dell and became the first managed service provider (MSP) in Korea to obtain ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the international standard for AI management systems. The recent launch of its enterprise AI operating system, "AIR Studio V2," further accelerates its AI business momentum.

In the security sector, MegazoneCloud continues to enhance its ability to respond to evolving threats through partnerships with leading security companies such as Wiz, Zscaler, and Check Point. Overseas revenue reached $99.6M, maintaining solid growth and laying the foundation for global expansion. The company is accelerating its international business, particularly in North America, the Middle East, and Japan, by strengthening local partnerships and advancing its MSP capabilities.

Expansion into New Businesses Backed by $398.5M in Available Capital

Looking ahead, MegazoneCloud plans to further strengthen its growth by advancing Agentic AI system implementation, establishing leadership in AI security and governance, expanding its multi-cloud and hybrid cloud portfolio to maximize profitability, and differentiating its offerings through partnerships with more than 200 global companies. The company aims to triple its revenue and achieve a 15% operating margin by 2030.

MegazoneCloud will actively invest in these initiatives using approximately $398.5M in available funds, along with future proceeds from its planned initial public offering (IPO).

Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, MegazoneCloud is a leading AI-native cloud company with more than 2,000 cloud and AI experts, serving over 8,000 customers worldwide as a trusted digital transformation partner. Through strategic partnerships with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs), as well as collaboration with over 200 ISV partners and proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions, MegazoneCloud continues to drive innovation and growth for its customers.

With its vision, "Transform Tomorrow, Together," MegazoneCloud is committed to building future competitiveness for its customers through technology, data, and people. The company operates in 10 countries, including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, growing alongside its global partners and customers.

SOURCE MegazoneCloud