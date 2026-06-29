MEKAR Earns Three International Recognitions for Advancing Sustainable Finance and Indonesia's Real Economy

HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mekar Investama Teknologi (MEKAR), an Indonesian sustainable finance company, has earned three international recognitions at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026 and the WRISE Volare Awards 2026, reinforcing its position as one of Southeast Asia's emerging leaders in impact-driven finance and highlighting the growing international recognition of its integrated ecosystem model.

MEKAR Chief Operating Officer Mahwi Winarto (left) and Chief Executive Officer Pandu Aditya Kristy (right) receive the company's awards at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026 in Hong Kong.

"These recognitions reflect MEKAR's commitment to redefining productive financing by creating tangible, real-world impact," said Pandu Aditya Kristy, Chief Executive Officer of PT Mekar Investama Teknologi.

At the FinanceAsia Awards 2026, MEKAR was named Winner - Best Strategic Initiative - Nonbank Financial Institutions (Indonesia) and received Highly Commended – Biggest Sustainable Impact - Nonbank Financial Institutions (Indonesia). On the same day, MEKAR was also honoured as Best Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Ecosystem Platform at the WRISE Volare Awards 2026, recognising its innovative ecosystem approach to sustainable finance.

The awards recognise MEKAR's evolution beyond conventional digital lending into an integrated ecosystem that connects financing with productive sectors, creating measurable economic, social, and environmental value.

Unlike traditional financing models, MEKAR has developed the MEKAR Ecosystem, bringing together interconnected business initiatives across financing, agriculture, renewable energy, and food sectors to support the long-term growth of Indonesia's real economy. Through this integrated approach, financing becomes more than access to capital; it becomes a catalyst for productivity, resilience, and sustainable development.

A cornerstone of this ecosystem is Multi Micro Agriculture Financing (MMAF), an integrated financing model that combines productive financing with agronomic assistance, satellite-based land monitoring, market access, and ecosystem partnerships. By connecting capital directly to agricultural production, MMAF improves financing quality while helping farmers increase productivity, restore underutilised land, and strengthen long-term income sustainability.

To date, MEKAR has disbursed more than IDR 2.4 trillion in productive financing while maintaining a 98% repayment rate. The company supports growth across productive sectors, including agriculture, MSMEs, and waste-to-energy initiatives, while expanding access to inclusive finance. More than 80% of its borrowers are women-led MSMEs, underscoring MEKAR's commitment to financial inclusion and economic empowerment. Through its waste-to-energy initiatives, MEKAR also advances circular economy practices by converting agricultural and wood waste into value-added renewable energy.

As MEKAR continues to expand its ecosystem, the company is strengthening collaboration with regional investors, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders. These international recognitions reinforce MEKAR's growing role in advancing sustainable finance and open new opportunities for cross-border collaboration, particularly across Singapore and Greater China.

"We believe financial inclusion should go beyond providing access to capital—it should strengthen productive sectors, empower communities, and drive sustainable economic growth. Through the MEKAR Ecosystem, including sustainable agriculture and waste-to-energy initiatives, we are contributing to Indonesia's real economy while creating long-term value for society and the environment. These awards inspire us to continue expanding our ecosystem and strengthening collaborations with partners across Indonesia and the region. We also look forward to working with regional and international partners who share our vision of accelerating sustainable finance and creating lasting impact across Asia," Pandu Aditya Kristy added.

Looking ahead, MEKAR will continue to scale the Multi Micro Agriculture Financing (MMAF) model, strengthen strategic partnerships, and leverage technology to accelerate sustainable finance across Indonesia. Through its integrated ecosystem approach, MEKAR aims to expand regional collaboration while continuing to connect finance with the real economy and contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable future across Asia.

About PT Mekar Investama Teknologi

PT Mekar Investama Teknologi (MEKAR) is an Indonesian financial technology company committed to advancing sustainable finance and financial inclusion through productive financing. Through the MEKAR Ecosystem, the company connects financing with agriculture, waste-to-energy, and food sectors to create measurable economic, social, and environmental impact while supporting the long-term growth of Indonesia's real economy.

SOURCE PT Mekar Investama Teknologi